Police Reports

Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty. While the reporting system is down for the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Dallas Police Department, the Itemizer-Observer is publishing the following list of inmates currently booked into custody.

Suspects booked into the Polk County Jail through Aug. 19 - Sept. 1

Men - total incarcerated: 81

David Theodore Betancourt

Booking Date: Aug. 29

Charges: Two counts of driving under the influence of an intoxicant

Jordan Robert Brown

Booking Date: Aug. 29

Charges: On hold for Benton County (assault 4, strangulation)

Seth Adam Buckles

Booking Date: Aug. 25

Charges: On hold for Hardin County, Kentucky, escape third degree, giving false information to a police officer

Joshua Lee Dietderich

Booking Date: Aug. 24

Charges: Post Prison Supervision violation (unauthorized use of a vehicle)

Jeremy Dean Dover

Booking Date: Sept. 1

Charges: Parole violation (possession of methamphetamine), out of state hold for Arkansas, on hold for Marion County (failure to carry/present a license)

Charles Chadwick Elledge

Booking Date: Aug. 22

Charges: On hold for Benton County (possession of stolen vehicle), on hold for Yamhill County (possession of meth, giving false information, failure to carry)

Jerry Dale Hall

Booking Date: Aug. 24

Charges: On hold for Benton County (robbery 3)

Jared Francis Johnson

Booking Date: Aug. 24

Charges: Failure to appear (driving suspended/revoked), on hold for Yamhill County (failure to appear - possession of schedule 2 drug/fentanyl)

Jeremiah Louis Jones

Booking Date: Aug. 29

Charges: On hold for Benton County (failure to appear - two counts of interfering, parole violation/outstanding warrant)

Mathew Scott

Booking Date: Sept. 1

Charges: Driving under the influence of an intoxicant, reckless driving

Nickie Payne Landfair

Booking Date: Aug. 30

Charges: Criminal trespass 1, criminal trespass 2

Samuel Alan Lindsey

Booking Date: Aug. 28

Charges: Parole violation (felon in possession of a weapon)

Feliciano Mata-Infante

Booking Date: Sept. 1

Charges: Criminal trespass 2

Carlos Manuel Merino-Hernandez

Booking Date: Aug. 21

Charges: Failure to appear (theft 2), on hold for Marion County (unauthorized use of a motor vehicle,theft 2)

Jimmy Ervin Murray

Booking Date: Aug. 21

Charges: Criminal trespass 1

Antonio Pantoja-Guzman

Booking Date: Aug. 26

Charges: Two counts of criminal trespass 1, contempt of court (violation of release agreement), resisting arrest

Kenneth Dewain Parker

Booking Date: Sept. 1

Charges: On hold for U.S. Marshals (attempted bank robbery), on hold for Arkansas (extradition for weapon possession)

Carl James Pointer

Booking Date: Aug. 24

Charges: Criminal trespass 1, probation violation (menacing), contempt of court

Ryan Christian Reaves

Booking Dates: Aug. 24

Charges: Post prison violation (weapon offense)

Jeremiah Luke Robles

Booking Date: Aug. 29

Charges: Failure to appear (theft 2)

Dustin Michael Varhaul

Booking Date: Aug. 30

Charges: On hold for U.S. Marshals (dangerous drugs)

Casey Robert Winkler

Booking Date: Aug. 20

Charges: Failure to appear (criminal trespass 2, criminal mischief 3)

Women - Total incarcerated: 17

Nicholle Lynae Dawson

Booking Date: Aug. 28

Charges: Probation violation (theft 3, contempt of court)

Dina Teresa Gil-Trejo

Booking Date: Aug. 28

Charges: Criminal trespass 2

Carrie Ann Haak

Booking Date: Aug. 31

Charges: Post prison violation (burglary 2, hindering prosecution)

Amie Rose Hicks

Booking Date: Aug. 26

Charges: Theft 1, on hold for Marion County (theft 2)

Jazmine Lelani Lawson

Booking Date: Aug.27

Charges: Criminal trespass 2, theft 3, two counts of possession of burglary tools, two counts of attempted burglary 1

Shania Little Sims

Booking Date: Aug. 31

Charges: On hold for Benton County (delivery of methamphetamine)

Monmouth Police Department

Zachary Vergin, 45, was arrested on Aug. 26 for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.