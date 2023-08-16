Police Reports

Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty. While the reporting system is down for the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Dallas Police Department, the Itemizer-Observer is publishing the following list of inmates currently booked into custody.

Suspects booked into the Polk County Jail through Aug. 7-11

Men - total incarcerated: 84

Jose Luis Anguiano

Booking Date: Aug. 10

Charges: Four counts of violation of release agreement, failure to appear, hold for Marion County (eluding, contempt, reckless driving, theft 2), criminal mischief 2, harassment

Tyler Nealon Burk

Booking Date: Aug. 9

Charges: Post prison violation (unauthorized use of motor vehicle), hold for Marion County (failure to appear - driving under the influence of an intoxicant)

Donald George Chaney

Booking Date: Aug. 10

Charges: Post prison violation (sex abuse 1)

Jared Lee Crawford

Booking Date: Aug. 10

Charges: Hold for Benton County (three counts of failure to appear - burglary 2, criminal mischief 3, theft 1)

Gabriel Ray Firkins

Booking Date: Aug. 9

Charges: criminal conspiracy (robbery 1), assault 3, unlawful use of weapon, robbery 1, robbery 2, assault 4, menacing

Joseph Chevy Gage

Booking Date: Aug. 10

Charges: Hold for Marion County, false information to a police officer, resisting arrest, criminal mischief 3, obstructing a governmental official

Marion Ray Hokland

Booking Date: Aug. 8

Charges: Criminal driving - suspended/revoked

Jeremy Ray Lovelady

Booking Date: Aug. 10

Charges: Post Prison Violation (unlawful use of a weapon)

Linus Ezra Morgan

Booking Date: Aug. 9

Charges: Hold for Benton County (burglary), harassment

Anthony Nmn Muniz

Booking Date: Aug. 10

Charges: Probation violation (eluding police)

Jacobe Owens

Booking Date: Aug. 10

Charges: Post Prison Violation (robbery 2), criminal trespass 2, disorderly conduct 2

James Dean Rice

Booking Date: Aug. 7

Charges: Failure to appear (unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle)

Abel Loren Sosa

Booking Date: Aug. 9

Charges: Hold for U.S. Marshals (robbery)

Justin Thomas Stafford

Booking Date: Aug. 11

Charges: Hold for Lake County (obstructing court order), hold for Deschutes County (criminal driving while suspended)

Lee Joseph Tiger

Booking Date: Aug. 10

Charges: Failure to appear (theft 2)

Women total incarcerated: 20

Ivey Noel Chavarria

Booking Date: Aug. 8

Charges: Probation violation (theft 2, possession of heroin/meth)

Amy Elizabeth Danforth

Booking Date: Aug. 11

Charges: Criminal driving suspended/revoked

Pamela Fae Shelton

Booking Date: Aug. 11

Charges: Failure to appear (failure to carry/present license)

Sereena Janeen Warner

Booking Date: Aug. 8

Charges: Post Prison Violation (unauthorized used of a motor vehicle)

Independence Police Department

Luis Manuel Garcia Lopez Jr., 20, of Independence, was arrested for reckless burning and a fireworks offense.

Wayne Arlin Persons, 59, a transient, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Brenda Jean Hubbard, 54, of Dallas, was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

Leonardo Hernandez, 20, of Independence, was arrested on two counts of reckless burning and a fireworks offense.

Brian Christopher Greene, 51, a transient, was arrested for theft 2 – lost or mislaid property.

Daniel Dwight Davidson Jr., 57, a transient, was arrested for failure to report as a sex offender.

Luis Perez Ramos, 47, of Salem, was arrested for reckless driving and driving while suspended - misdemeanor.

Monmouth Police Department

Lorenzo James Oropeza, 30, was arrested Aug. 4 for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Brandi Collins, 40, was arrested Aug. 3 for assault 4, two counts of harassment and interfering with making a police report.

Kyle Layman, 19, was arrested Aug. 5 for trespassing 2.

Agnes Ezell, 63, was arrested July 25 for menacing.

Joshua Swinkles, 36, was arrested for sex abuse 1 and coercion.

Rogelio Alfaro, 40, was arrested Aug. 4 on an outstanding warrant.