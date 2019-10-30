SALEM — Dallas resident Don Thompson was diagnosed with Parkinson’s about two and a half years ago. He said the worst thing people who receive that news can do is do nothing.

“The one thing you can’t do is sit around and feel sorry for yourself,” Thompson said. “I have a friend who did that for several years before he got encouraged to get up and go fight back. He’s gaining back, but he’s way behind because he sat around.”

Thompson, and his wife, Sharon Thompson, did the opposite.

“We were out of the gate,” he said. “From that day forward we were looking for stuff.”

Don said before his diagnosis, he watched a news segment about an exercise class, Rock Steady Boxing, that helps slow the progression of Parkinson’s, and even gives people back some function.

“I saw a thing on ‘60 Minutes’ several years ago about people with Parkinson’s disease taking this boxing class, and they were talking about what a miracle it was,” Thompson said. “They were showing these people what they could do before, and where they were at after that point of taking the class for a while.”

Sharon read about a similar class that would be offered in Salem starting in April 2018, after he received his diagnosis. He said his Parkinson’s is a result of exposure to Agent Orange in Vietnam. He said dopamine supplements are working for him, but he wanted more than just medication to treat his condition.

“Before they ever got it going, I was all over it,” Don said.

The class combines boxing moves with activities that promote gross and fine motor skills and yoga-like exercises. A large part of the class focuses on balance. Thompson said that was one of the first symptoms he noticed before his diagnosis. He couldn’t stand on one foot anymore.

“There’s something there that seems to click with Parkinson’s,” he said.

Class coach Kate Harrahill said boxing uses reciprocal movement — both hands alternating throwing punches.

“In general, exercise helps to use the dopamine that they have more efficiently. So, we find that with physical activity, it creates more smooth motor movement to help with functional living activities,” Harrahill said. “A few people have told me that their neurologists have decreased their Parkinson’s meds because of how good they are doing.”

She said people have lost weight, and they enjoy spending time with others who are battling the same disease. The class, now with 30 participants, get together for events and dinners outside of class. Harrahill said it’s become like family. They call themselves The Movers & The Shakers, she said.

“You will see that a lot of people just chitchat at a station and I let them because they need that. It’s their social hour,” Harrahill said. “At the beginning we were bouncing ideas off of each other and research off each other. It’s a good support group.”

Another side benefit: punching a bag is a great way to vent frustration.

“A lot of people feel like when they are punching, they are in control,” Harrhill said. “You don’t have control with Parkinson’s, so when you are punching a bag, you are in control of what you are doing. You can take it out on the bag in a healthy way.”

Harrahill said she started the class after her stepfather was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. He was attending a class in Lebanon.

“We decided it would be beneficial to bring this program to Salem because there are a lot of people in Salem with Parkinson’s. I’m an occupational therapist at the hospital, so my background is with neuro disorders, Parkinson’s specifically, so I feel really comfortable with that aspect,” she said. “That’s why I wanted to bring it to Salem, to serve the population in this area.”

The class doesn’t just serve those with the disease, but those who care for them, too.

“A spouse can come and do the program with the patient, which is really awesome,” Sharon said. “It does two things: You know what is going on. You are there. If your spouse has an issue with balance, you can be particularly watchful for that. But also, it keeps the one who doesn’t have Parkinson’s, it helps keeps us strong and able to be useful to our mates. I think it’s huge.”

She said even if someone diagnosed with Parkinson’s doesn’t want to take Rock Steady, she encourages them to find a different physical activity to do regularly.

“I think Don would be in much worse shape if we weren’t so proactive,” Sharon said. “If you are going to have Parkinson’s and have a life, you’ve got to get up every day and do something. Sitting is the worst thing for you, sitting and doing nothing.”

Rock Steady

What: Rock Steady Boxing class.

Where: 1127 Broadway St. NE, Salem (in the martial arts studio).

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays at 3 p.m.

Cost: $75 per month. Corner person — a family member or friend — can take the class with a patient for free.

Contact: Instructor Kate HarraHill, 503-930-9443 or salem@rsbaffiliate.com.

For more information about Parkinson’s disease: www.michaeljfox.org.