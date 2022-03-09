Salem, Oregon - Salem Symphonic Winds returns to the Elsinore Theatre on March 13 at 3 p.m. for their first live concert since Governor Kate Brown closed theaters to all performances due to the COVID-19 outbreak, just days before their March 15, 2020, performance. According to their director, John Skelton, returning to live rehearsals and performances has not been an easy transition for the ensemble, which recruited about one-third of its performers from Polk County.

“Our performers are hungry for the opportunity to share live music with our community. We had to postpone our last show Concertango, just one week before the performance, due to active cases of COVID-19 within the ensemble,” Skelton said. “We had to change the selections for our March 13 performance during the rehearsals to compensate for performers who had become unavailable. The ensemble has embraced a powerful and expressive program to bring healing and joy to our audience.”

Portland mezzo-soprano Hannah Penn will be the featured soloist. She is renowned for her musicality and the richness of her voice. She is well known in the classical world, appearing in more than 20 operas, and on concert stages with symphonies worldwide. Her diversity will be evident in this Salem performance. She will present two arias from the opera Carmen by Georges Bizet, the music she sang to critical acclaim in Portland and Ecuador, and the Tango de la Menegilda from the Spanish Zarzuela La Gran Via by Federico Chueca. Penn will join a chamber ensemble for five cabaret songs by William Bolcom in various popular music styles. “The songs range from reflective, to sultry, coquettish, to just plain funny,” according to Skelton.

The band will feature the Afro-American Symphony by William Grant Still, the “Dean of Afro-American Composers.” Composed in 1930, Still’s groundbreaking work celebrated black culture with original music that included the first appearance of “the blues” on the concert stage intermingled with spirituals in a proud representation of the evolution of black culture from the post-Civil War era into the 20th Century. Movements of the symphony represent a range of expressions with beautiful melodies, including Longing, Sorrow, Humor, and Aspiration.

Tickets are available at the Elsinore Theatre, 170 High St. SE in Salem, or online at ElsinoreTheatre.com. For more information about the program and COVID-19 requirements, visit SalemSymphonicWinds.org or call 503 362-0485. This project was made possible, in part, by funding from the Marion County Cultural Corporation.