With winter comes less sunshine, a slower pace for some and less social interactions. For others, it means more work, a faster pace and a full social calendar. Either way, you are likely ready to shake off those winter blahs! If you aren’t able to travel for a vacation or have a luxurious getaway, what can you do?

Here comes the sun

Without sunshine, some suffer from the winter blues or seasonal affective disorder, commonly referred to as SAD. Some symptoms are mood changes, sleep disturbances, depression, anxiety, social withdrawal and weight gain. If this is you, try these tips for a smoother transition out of winter:

• Natural sunlight or light therapy helps to boost your serotonin and other natural mood enhancing body chemicals.

• Vitamin D is a vital nutrient that is ignited in our bodies with sunshine. Living in Polk County, you may need a vitamin D supplement. Ask your doctor to measure your levels.

• Walk, roll, stroll or sit outside. Being exposed to the sunlight is helpful for resetting our internal rhythm.

Create some fun

Cultivating relationships with your friends and family may bring a surprising lift to your winter blah feelings. During the pandemic, relationships and close family patterns may have shifted for some. As the last of the wet weather drags on, now is a great time to:

• Write a card or letter to a loved one.

• Send a text to connect.

• Invite a friend or two for tea and treats.

• Set a goal — work together for a common health goal with coworkers or family and friends.

• Get growing! It is almost time to plant seedlings indoors in preparation for spring and summer gardening. Go seed shopping and take stock of your garden tools so you’re ready.

Get physical

Moving our bodies can give us just the boost we need. Increasing your movement every day helps to circulate your blood, bring oxygen to your cells and helps to increase endorphins in your body. Endorphins are the chemicals that help keep your brain happy. Hate going to the gym? Here are some other easy ways to move more:

• Have an impromptu dance party with your kids in the kitchen.

• Play Frisbee.

• Take the stairs.

• Walk to meetings or to activities in town, if you can.

• Take your dog for a walk.

• Make date night an activity like bowling, mini golf, tennis, or dancing, just to name a few active options.

Whatever you end up doing to shake off the winter blahs and invite more activity into your life, you are sure to feel uplifted after trying some of these tips.

Salem Health West Valley Hospital and a medical group of primary and specialty clinics offer exceptional care to people in and around Oregon’s mid-Willamette Valley. West Valley Hospital has been serving our community for more than 100 years, today with a 24-hour emergency department and a wide range of services including imaging, surgery and rehabilitation. Learn more at www.salemhealth.org/westvalley.