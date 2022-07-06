MONMOUTH — Valley Shakespeare Company at Western Oregon University presents “Shakespeare in Love” by Lee Hall (adapted from the screenplay by Marc Norman and Tom Stoppard) on July 21-23 and July 28-30 on the Leinwand outdoor stage outside of Rice Auditorium on the WOU campus. All performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. and are free to the public, with a suggested donation of $12. The show will feature lawn seating, so audience members are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs. The running time of the show is approximately two hours and 30 minutes with one intermission. The Friday performances will be interpreted.

This production depicts young Will Shakespeare with writer’s block. The deadline for his new play is fast approaching, but he’s in desperate need of inspiration. That is, until he finds his muse - the feisty, brilliant and beautiful Viola. This crafty young woman is Will’s greatest admirer and will stop at nothing (including breaking the law) to appear in his next play. Against a bustling background of mistaken identity, ruthless scheming and backstage theatrics, Will’s love for Viola quickly blossoms, inspiring him to write his greatest romantic masterpiece.

Director David Janowiak describes the play as a “love note to Shakespeare and a celebration of romantic love, the theatre and the mystery and magic of creating plays. Guest Professional Hannah Fawcett will play the role of Violet De Lesseps, the object of Will Shakespeare’s love. This is Hannah’s second season with Valley Shakespeare. She was last seen on its stage as Olivia in the 2021 production of Twelfth Night. Other credits include “As You Like It” and “Polar Bears, Black Boys & Prairie Fringed Orchids” at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and the co-director of “As You Like It” and “Tartuffe” at University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Nebraska Rep. She is currently working as a guest artist at the Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Hannah is the Founding Artistic Director of Struts & Frets Theatre Company. She holds a BFA in Acting from Southern Oregon University.

The show will also feature several other guest professionals: costumes designer Laurel Peterson, who also designed costumes for VSCs critically acclaimed “Midsummer Night’s Dream” (2016) and Tartuffe (2016); guest actor Jeff Sanders who will play the part of Fennyman, a businessman who is collaborating on Will Shakespeare’s latest play; guest actor Jeff Baer, as the famous theatre producer Phillip Henslowe; and guest scenic designer Nick Wilson.