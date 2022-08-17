Wednesday, Aug. 17
1 p.m. – Cribbage, Dallas Area Senior Center
2 p.m. – Willamina Library - Story Time with Ms. Pam
3 p.m. – Coventry & Kaluza Summer Reading Party at Riverview Park
4 p.m. – Dallas Teen Advisory Board Meeting, Dallas Public Library
6 p.m. – Independence Traffic Safety Commission meeting, City Hall, 555 South Main St.
6:30 p.m. – Monmouth Music in the Park: Ben Rice Band (blues), Main Street Park Amphitheater
7 p.m. – First Presbyterian Church Vacation Bible School, (503) 780-5211
Thursday, Aug. 18
10:30 a.m. – Dallas Public Library Children’s Storytime, for ages 0-5
10:30 a.m. – Low impact exercise, Dallas Area Senior Center
11:30 a.m. – Out to Lunch, Dallas Area Senior Center
12 p.m. – Bridge, Dallas Area Senior Center
1:30 p.m. – Chat and Chill, Dallas Area Senior Center
5:30 p.m. – Bingo at the VFW Hall in Willamina
6 p.m. – Independence Parks & Recreation Board, City Hall, 555 South Main St.
7 p,m. – Monmouth Tree Advisory Board Meeting, Monmouth Senior Center, 180 S Warren St.
7 p.m. – Monmouth Arts & Culture Commission Meeting, Volunteer Hall, 144 South Warren St.
9:30 p.m. – Movies in the Park: Footloose, Independence Amphitheater, Riverview Park, downtown Independence
Friday, Aug. 19
All Day – Willamina City Wide Garage Sale
10 a.m. – Six handed Pinochle/Listening Ear, Dallas Area Senior Center
11:30 a.m. – Willamina Library host a Summer Splash Series at Tina Miller Park
1 p.m. – Geneology Group, Dallas Area Senior Center
5 p.m. – Bingo Dinner, Dallas Area Senior Center
6 p.m. – Concerts in the Park: Opening Act - Jackie Tomato ; Headliner - Grupo Masato (Chicha, Cumbia, Afro-Peruvian Band), Independence Amphitheater, Riverview Park, downtown Independence
6 p.m. – Bingo, Dallas Area Senior Center
6:30 p.m. – Guitarology, Dallas Event Center, 939 Main St.
Saturday, Aug. 20
All Day – Willamina City Wide Garage Sale
1-4 p.m. – Willamina Museum of History, 188 D St., www.willaminaoregon.gov/museum
Sunday, Aug. 21
6 p.m. – Open Mic Night at Willamina Wildwood Hotel, Willamina Public Library
Monday, Aug. 22
8 a.m. – Table Games All Day, Dallas Area Senior Center
12 p.m. – Canasta/Duplicate Bridge Dallas Area Senior Center
4 p.m. – Dallas Public Safety Committee Meeting, Dallas City Hall, 187 SE Court St.
4 p.m.– Public Works Committee Meeting, Dallas City Hall, 187 SE Court St.
5:30 p.m. – Historic Independence Preservation Commission, City Hall, 555 South Main St.
6 p.m. – Karaoke, Dallas Area Senior Center
7 p.m. – Dallas City Council meeting, Dallas City Hall, 187 S.E. Court St.
Tuesday, Aug. 23
9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners Work Session, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 850 Main St., Dallas
10 a.m. – Crafts, Alzheimers Support Group, Dallas Area Senior Center
10:30 a.m. – Dallas Public Library Children’s Storytime, for ages 0-5
10:30 a.m. – Low impact exercise, Dallas Area Senior Center
1 p.m. – Monmouth Senior Advisory Board Meeting, Monmouth Senior Center, 180 S Warren St.
4 p.m. – August Adult Mystery Book Club, “The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman, at Riverview Park
6:30 p.m. – Independence City Council meeting, City Hall, 555 South Main St.
Wednesday, Aug. 24
8 a.m. – Willamina Chamber of Commerce, Coyote Joes Restaurant
9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners meeting, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 850 Main St., Dallas
10 a.m. – Four Handed Pinochle, Dallas Area Senior Center
10:30 a.m. – Independence Library Storytime
11 a.m. – Mahjong, Dallas Area Senior Center
1 p.m. – Cribbage, Dallas Area Senior Center
2 p.m. – Willamina Library - Story Time with Ms. Pam
5 p.m. – Monmouth-Independence Network (MINET) Board of Directors. The public is invited to attend virtually. For agenda and call-in details, go to www.minetfiber.com/news
6:30 p.m. – Monmouth Music in the Park: Family Mystic Band (rock), Main Street Park ARphitheater
7 p.m. – First Presbyterian Church Vacation Bible School, (503) 780-5211
