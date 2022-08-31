Wednesday, Aug. 31
8 a.m. – Willamina Chamber of Commerce, Coyote Joe’s Restaurant
9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners meeting, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 850 Main St., Dallas
9:30 a.m. - Municipal Court - Trials, inside chambers at the Independence Civic Center, 555 South Main St.
10 a.m. – Four Handed Pinochle, Dallas Area Senior Center
10:30 a.m. – Independence Library Storytime
11 a.m. – Mahjong, Dallas Area Senior Center
1 p.m. – Cribbage, Dallas Area Senior Center
2 p.m. – Willamina Library - Story Time with Ms. Pam
5:30 p.m. - Downtown Dallas Association membership meeting, Dallas Events Center, 939 Main St.
7 p.m. – First Presbyterian Church Vacation Bible School, (503) 780-5211
Thursday, Sept. 1
9 a.m. - Polk Soil and Water Conservation District Finance Committee meeting, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86308001855, meeting ID: 863 0800 1855, Passcode: claudia
6:30 p.m. – The Kings Valley Charter School Board will meet on Sept. 1, 2022, by Zoom. The meeting start time is 6:30 p.m. . Join Zoom Meeting https://kvschool-org.zoom.us/j/86769681654
10:30 a.m. – Dallas Public Library Children’s Storytime, for ages 0-5
10:30 a.m. – Low impact exercise, Dallas Area Senior Center
11:30 a.m. – Out to Lunch, Dallas Area Senior Center
12 p.m. – Bridge, Dallas Area Senior Center
1:30 p.m. – Chat and Chill, Dallas Area Senior Center
5:30 p.m. – Bingo at the VFW Hall in Willamina
6 p.m. - 4H & Public Dog Obedience Classes, Building C, for more information contact Barbara Griffen Webb at (503) 589-1825
Friday, Sept. 2
10 a.m. – Six handed Pinochle/Listening Ear, Dallas Area Senior Center
Saturday, Sept. 3
8:30 a.m. - Community Breakfast, Monmouth Senior Center, 180 S Warren St.
1-4 p.m. – Willamina Museum of History, 188 D St., www.willaminaoregon.gov/museum
6:30 p.m. - Independence Wagon Wheelers Square Dance, Building B
8:30 p.m. - Drive in movie night: “Luck.” Synergize Auto, 201 Polk Station Road
Sunday, Sept. 4
6 a.m. - Early Admission, Polk Flea Market, Polk County Fairground, Main Building and Building C, $5 admission
7 a.m. - The Wine Country Half Marathon will be held in Independence.
9 a.m. - Regular Admission, Polk Flea Market, $1 admission
6 p.m. – Open Mic Night at Willamina Wildwood Hotel, Willamina Public Library
Monday, Sept. 5
All County and city offices closed for Labor Day
Dallas Area Senior Center Closed for Labor Day
Tuesday, Sept. 6
First Day of School
9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners Work Session, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 850 Main St., Dallas
9 a.m. - Dallas Pickleball Club lessons
10 a.m. - Dallas Area Senior Center Board of Directors meeting
10:30 a.m. – Dallas Public Library Children’s Storytime, for ages 0-5
5 p.m. - Friends of the Dallas Public Library meeting at the Dallas Public Library
6 p.m. - Dallas City Council Workshop/Meeting, Dallas City Hall
6:30 p.m. - Monmouth City Council meeting, Volunteer Hall, 144 South Warren St.
Wednesday, Sept. 7
8 a.m. – Willamina Chamber of Commerce, Coyote Joe’s Restaurant
9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners meeting, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 850 Main St., Dallas
9:30 a.m. - Municipal Court - Trials, inside chambers at the Independence Civic Center, 555 South Main St.
10 a.m. – Four Handed Pinochle, Dallas Area Senior Center
10:30 a.m. – Independence Library Storytime
11 a.m. – Mahjong, Dallas Area Senior Center
2 p.m. – Willamina Library - Story Time with Ms. Pam
5:30 p.m. - Dallas Urban Renewal District Advisory Committee meeting, Dallas City Hall
5:30 p.m. - Independence Municipal Court - Arraignments, City Hall, 555 South Main St.
5:30 p.m. - Polk County Independent Learning Class, Polk County Fairground, Building B
6 p.m. - Parks & Recreation District Formation Committee meeting, Dallas City Hall
6 p.m. - Monmouth Historic Commission Meeting, Volunteer Hall, 144 South Warren St.
7 p.m. - Monmouth Planning Commission Meeting, Volunteer Hall, 144 South Warren St.
