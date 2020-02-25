Community Calendar: A listing of upcoming events taking place (space available) in Polk County that are open to the public. To submit an event for calendar consideration, please send it at least two weeks before the actual event date to Itemizer-Observer via email (ionews@polkio.com).
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 26
Respite care — 1 to 3 p.m., 182 SW Academy St., Suite 216, Dallas. Free child care for parents who need time to run errands, pay bills, etc. Free. Open for children ages 6 weeks to 5 years. 503-877-8473 to reserve space. Diapers are provided.
Pickleball — 9 a.m. to noon, Roger Jordan Community Park. Meets on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon. www.dallaspickleballclub.net. Free lessons Weds. 9 a.m.
Al-Anon — 6:30 p.m., 320 SE Fir Villa Road. 503-370-7363.
THURSDAY, Feb. 27
Monmouth-Independence Rotary Club — Noon, First Baptist Church, 1505 Monmouth St., Independence. Visiting Rotarians, guests and prospective Rotarians are welcome to these luncheon meetings. Free. 503-838-4884. Mom and Me — Salem Health West Valley, 525 SE Washington St., Dallas (enter through emergency door on Clay Street). Breastfeeding support group. Free. 503-831-5593.
James2 Community Kitchen Meal — 4:30 to 6 p.m., Dallas United Methodist Church, 565 SE LaCreole Drive, Dallas. Free; everyone welcome. 503-623-8429.
FRIDAY, Feb. 28
Take Off Pounds Sensibly Club Meeting — 9:45 to 11 a.m. Church of Christ, 127 Heffley St. N., Monmouth. First meeting is free. 503-930-7936.
A.A. Meeting, Altered Attitudes group — Noon, 565 LaCreole Drive, Dallas. 503-930-7936.
The Arc of Polk County Dance and Karaoke Night — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Academy Building, 182 SW Academy St., Dallas. For adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Admission: $4 (staffers and family admitted free). Snacks available for purchase. 541-223-3261.
Guthrie Park Acoustic Music Jam Session — 6:30 to 10 p.m., Guthrie Park Community Center, 4320 Kings Valley Highway, Dallas. Free (donations accepted). 503-623-0809.
SUNDAY, March 1
Polk Flea Market — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Polk County Fairgrounds, 520 S. Pacific Highway (99W), Rickreall. Admission: $1; children 12 and younger, free. Early admission from 6 to 9 a.m. is $5. 503-428-8224. Rickreall Grange Flea Market — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rickreall Grange Hall, 280 Main St. (99W), Rickreall. Multiple vendors. Also selling fresh-baked goods. Kitchen serving breakfast and lunch. 503-623-8289.
MONDAY, March 2
Indoor Play Park — 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. First Presbyterian Church, 879 SW Levens. Large play area for children and conversation time for parents. Open to all. 503-623-3397.
Central Lions Club — Noon, Independence Elks Lodge 1950 Dining Room, 289 S. Main St., Independence. 503-606-2150.
Willamette Valley New Horizons Orchestra — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Monmouth Senior Center, 180 Warren St. S., Monmouth. Local orchestra for beginning through intermediate musicians. Meets every Monday. Players of all levels welcome. $25 monthly fee to cover expenses. 503-838-4884.
TUESDAY, March 3
James2 Community Kitchen Meal — 4:30 to 6 p.m., Dallas Alliance Church, 775 E. Ellendale Ave., Dallas. 503-623-2265.
A.A. Women’s Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Methodist Church, 565 SE Lacreole Drive. 951-203-9569.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) Club — 6 to 7 p.m. weigh-in, 7 to 8 p.m. meeting, First Christian Church basement, 1079 SE Jefferson St., Dallas. Meetings offer programs and activities aimed at losing weight. Open to anyone. First meeting is free.
Overeaters Anonymous — Noon to 1 p.m., Salem Health West Valley, 525 SE Washington St., Dallas. Support group meets in the quiet room/chapel immediately inside the emergency entrance on Clay Street. Dee Ann White, 971-718-6444.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3203 meeting — 7:30 p.m., 182 SW Academy St., Dallas. Meets first Tuesday of each month.
Dallas Rotary — Noon, Dallas Civic Center, 945 SE Jefferson St., Dallas. Lunch and speaker. Public is welcome.
Toastmasters — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Evangelical Bible Church, 1175 SE Howe St., Dallas. Learn how to effectively speak in public and increase your leadership skills.
Dallas Arboretum work day — 9 a.m. to noon, Delbert Hunter Arboretum, Dallas City Park. Coffee and snack provided to volunteers who help pull weeds, plant and maintain trails. 503-623-4845.
Al-Anon — 7 p.m., 1486 SE Levens, Dallas. 503-370-7363.
WEDNESDAY, March 4
Monmouth Business Association — 7:30 a.m. A meeting of business people, the Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce director, and city officials. 503-751-0147.
Dallas Lions Club — 1 p.m., Dallas Retirement Village Lodge. Everyone welcome. 971-237-8848.
Senior meals — 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, Free, but $3 donation suggested. RSVP. DALLAS: LaCreole Manor, 204 SW Walnut St., 503-623-6232. MONMOUTH: Monmouth Senior Center, 180 S. Warren St.
St. Thomas Episcopal Church lecture series — 7 p.m., St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Levens Street. A 36-lecture series on the Reformations — the Lutheran, Calvinist, Anglican and Catholic reformations.
