Community Calendar: A listing of upcoming events taking place (space available) in Polk County that are open to the public. To submit an event for calendar consideration, please send it at least two weeks before the actual event date to Itemizer-Observer via email (ionews@polkio.com).
WEDNESDAY, March 4
Monmouth Business Association — 7:30 a.m. A meeting of business people, the Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce director, and city officials. 503-751-0147.
Dallas Lions Club — 1 p.m., Dallas Retirement Village Lodge. Everyone welcome. 971-237-8848.
Senior meals — 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, Free, but $3 donation suggested. RSVP. DALLAS: LaCreole Manor, 204 SW Walnut St., 503-623-6232. MONMOUTH: Monmouth Senior Center, 180 S. Warren St.
St. Thomas Episcopal Church lecture series — 7 p.m., St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Levens Street. A 36-lecture series on the Reformations — the Lutheran, Calvinist, Anglican and Catholic reformations.
Yarning for Others — 3 to 5 p.m., St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1486 SW Levens St., Dallas. Knitters and crocheters gather to make clothing and accessories for those in need on the first Wednesday of every month. 503-689-7222.
Pickleball — 9 a.m. to noon, Roger Jordan Community Park. Meets on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon. www.dallaspickleballclub.net. Free lessons Weds. 9 a.m.
Al-Anon — 6:30 p.m., 320 SE Fir Villa Road. 503-370-7363.
THURSDAY, March 5
Monmouth-Independence Rotary Club — Noon, First Baptist Church, 1505 Monmouth St., Independence. Visiting Rotarians, guests and prospective Rotarians are welcome to these luncheon meetings. Free. 503-838-4884.
Mom and Me — Salem Health West Valley, 525 SE Washington St., Dallas (enter through emergency door on Clay Street). Breastfeeding support group. Free. 503-831-5593.
James2 Community Kitchen Meal — 4:30 to 6 p.m., Dallas United Methodist Church, 565 SE LaCreole Drive, Dallas. Free; everyone welcome. 503-623-8429.
Polk County Democrats — 6:30 p.m., Partnerships in Community Living, 480 Main St. E., Monmouth. Meet and greet session starts at 6 p.m.
FRIDAY, March 6
Take Off Pounds Sensibly Club Meeting — 9:45 to 11 a.m. Church of Christ, 127 Heffley St. N., Monmouth. First meeting is free. 503-930-7936.
A.A. Meeting, Altered Attitudes group — Noon, 565 LaCreole Drive, Dallas. 503-930-7936.
Guthrie Park Acoustic Music Jam Session — 6:30 to 10 p.m., Guthrie Park Community Center, 4320 Kings Valley Highway, Dallas. Free (donations accepted). 503-623-0809.
SATURDAY, March 7
Polk Community Free Clinic — 7 to 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 320 SE Fir Villa Road, Dallas. Free medical and mental health care for uninsured and underinsured. Held on the first and fourth Saturday of the month. 503-990-8772.
Monmouth Senior Center All-You-Can-Eat Community Breakfast — 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., Monmouth Senior Center, 180 Warren St. S., Monmouth. Cost: $6, adults; $3, children younger than 12. 503-838-5678.
Rickreall Grange Flea Market — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rickreall Grange Hall, 280 Main St. (99W), Rickreall. Multiple vendors. Also selling fresh-baked goods. Kitchen serving breakfast and lunch. 503-623-8289.
SUNDAY, March 8
Buell Grange Breakfast — 8 to 11 a.m., Buell Grange Hall, 5970 Mill Creek Road, just off Highway 22 northwest of Dallas. $6. 503-623-8462 or 503-843-4703.
MONDAY, March 9
Indoor Play Park — 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. First Presbyterian Church, 879 SW Levens. Large play area for children and conversation time for parents. Open to all. 503-623-3397.
Central Lions Club — Noon, Independence Elks Lodge 1950 Dining Room, 289 S. Main St., Independence. 503-606-2150.
Willamette Valley New Horizons Orchestra — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Monmouth Senior Center, 180 Warren St. S., Monmouth. Local orchestra for beginning through intermediate musicians. Meets every Monday. Players of all levels welcome. $25 monthly fee to cover expenses. 503-838-4884.
TUESDAY, March 10
Caregiver Connection — 2 to 3:30 p.m., Salem Health West Valley (conference room immediately inside the front entrance), 525 SE Washington St., Dallas. Meets on the second Tuesday of the month. Free. 503-831-5593.
A.A. Women’s Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Methodist Church, 565 SE Lacreole Drive. 951-203-9569.
Free Blood Pressure Checks — Salem Health West Valley, 525 SE Washington St., Dallas. Second Tuesday of the month. Free. 503-831-5593.
James2 Community Kitchen Meal — 4:30 to 6 p.m., FALLS CITY: Falls City Methodist Church, 242 North Main St., 503-787-3371. DALLAS: Dallas Alliance Church, 775 E. Ellendale Ave., Dallas. 503-623-2265. Free. All welcome.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) Club — 6 to 7 p.m. weigh-in, 7 to 8 p.m. meeting, First Christian Church basement, 1079 SE Jefferson St., Dallas. Meetings offer programs and activities aimed at losing weight. Open to anyone. First meeting is free.
Overeaters Anonymous — Noon to 1 p.m., Salem Health West Valley, 525 SE Washington St., Dallas. Support group meets in the quiet room/chapel immediately inside the emergency entrance on Clay Street. Dee Ann White, 971-718-6444.
Dallas Rotary — Noon, Dallas Civic Center, 945 SE Jefferson St., Dallas. Lunch and speaker. Public is welcome.
Toastmasters — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Evangelical Bible Church, 1175 SE Howe St., Dallas. Learn how to effectively speak in public and increase your leadership skills.
American Legion Women’s Auxiliary — 6:30 p.m., Dallas Methodist Church, SE LaCreole Drive, Dallas. 503-508-2343.
Dallas Arboretum work day — 9 a.m. to noon, Delbert Hunter Arboretum, Dallas City Park. Coffee and snack provided to volunteers who help pull weeds, plant and maintain trails. 503-623-4845.
WEDNESDAY, March 11
Polk County Republican Women — 11:30 a.m., Pressed Wine Bar, downtown Dallas. No-host lunch available; everyone welcome. 503-623-5759. (NO June, July, August).
Respite care — 1 to 3 p.m., 182 SW Academy St., Suite 216, Dallas. Free child care for parents who need time to run errands, pay bills, etc. Free. Open for children ages 6 weeks to 5 years. 503-877-8473 to reserve space. Diapers are provided.
Free Blood Pressure Check Clinic — 2 to 3 p.m., Salem Health West Valley (surgery admitting area), 525 SE Washington St., Dallas. 503-623-7323.
Monmouth Senior Center Music Jam — 6:30 p.m., Monmouth Senior Center, 180 S. Warren St., Monmouth. Open to the public; musicians of all types welcome. 503-838-5678.
Dallas American Legion Post No. 20 — 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 565 SE Lacreole Drive, Dallas.
