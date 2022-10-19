Wednesday, Oct. 19
9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center
9:30 a.m. - Independence Municipal Court, City Hall, 555 South Main St.
10 a.m. – Four Handed Pinochle, Dallas Area Senior Center
10 a.m. - Tai Chi, Monmouth Senior Center
10:30 a.m. – Independence Library Storytime
11 a.m. – Mahjong, Dallas Area Senior Center
1 p.m. - Listening Ear, Monmouth Senior Center
1:30 p.m. - Ten Minute Writing, Monmouth Senior Center
2 p.m. – Willamina Library Story Time with Ms. Pam
4 p.m. - Teen Advisory Board Meeting, Dallas Public Library
6 p.m. - Independence Traffic Safety Commission meeting, City Hall, 555 South Main St.
7 p.m. - Monmouth Planning Commission Meeting, 151 Main St W.
Thursday, Oct. 20
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. - Into Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. - Oral History Workshop, Monmouth Senior Center
10:30 a.m. – Dallas Public Library Children’s Storytime, for ages 0-5
10:30 a.m. – Low impact exercise, Dallas Area Senior Center
11 a.m. - Simple Games, Monmouth Senior Center
12 p.m. – Bridge, Dallas Area Senior Center
12 p.m. - Pinochle, Monmouth Senior Center
1 p.m. - Adult Story Hour, Monmouth Community Senior Center
1:30 p.m. – Chat and Chill, Dallas Area Senior Center
5 p.m. - Friends of the Dallas Public Library Book Sale-Member Presale, Dallas Civic Center, 945 SE Jefferson St.
5:30 p.m. – Bingo at the VFW Hall in Willamina
6 p.m. - Independnece Parks & Recreation Board meeting, City Hall, 555 South Main St.
7 p.m. - Monmouth Tree Advisory Board Meeting, Monmouth Senior Center, 180 S Warren St.
7 p.m. - Bingo at the Rickreall Grange, 280 N. Pacific Highway, prizes for best costume
Friday, Oct. 21
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. – Six handed Pinochle/Listening Ear, Dallas Area Senior Center
10 a.m. - Drawing for Fun/Writers Workshop, Monmouth Senior Center
1 p.m. - Bingo, Monmouth Senior Center
3 p.m. - Friends of the Dallas Public Library Book Sale, Dallas Civic Center, 945 SE Jefferson St.
3 p.m. - MICP Harvest Festival Fundraiser, Monmouth Independence Community Preschool
4 p.m. - Teen/Adult DIY - Scary Treats to Make & Eat: Charcuterie Board!, Independence Library, 175 Monmouth St.
5:30 p.m. - Teen Interactive Movie Event - “Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl” will be held at the Dallas Library.
Saturday, Oct. 22
8:30 a.m. - Community Breakfast, Monmouth Senior Center, 180 S Warren St.
10 a.m. - Friends of the Dallas Public Library Book Sale, Dallas Civic Center, 945 SE Jefferson St.
11 a.m. - Bilingual Storytime, Independence Library
1-4 p.m. – Willamina Museum of History, 188 D St., www.willaminaoregon.gov/museum
4 p.m. - Taste the Housing Market, hear from local real estate experts, Beckenridge Vineyard, 300 Reuben Boise Road, Dallas, register for free at https://bit.ly/3CYvnVv
Sunday, Oct. 23
6 p.m. – Open Mic Night at Willamina Wildwood Hotel, Willamina Public Library
Monday, Oct. 24
Table games all day - Dallas Area Senior Center
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. - Beginning ASL Class, Monmouth Senior Center
12 p.m. - Duplicate Bridge/Canasta, Dallas Area Senior Center
4 p.m. - Dallas Public Safety Committee Meeting, Dallas City Hall, 187 SE Court St.
4 p.m. - Dallas Public Works Committee Meeting, Dallas City Hall, 187 SE Court St.
5 p.m. - Independence Library Board meeting, Independence Library, 175 Monmouth St.
6 p.m. - Cribbage/Karaoke, Dallas Area Senior Center
Tuesday, Oct. 25
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners Work Session, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 850 Main St., Dallas
9 a.m. - Free pickleball lessons, courts across from Aquatic Center
9 a.m. - Intro to Chair Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. - Alzheimer’s Support Group, Dallas Area Senior Center
10:30 a.m., - Low Impact Exercise, Dallas Area Senior Center
10:30 a.m. – Dallas Public Library Children’s Storytime, for ages 0-5
11 a.m. - Walking Club, Monmouth Senior Center
12 p.m. - Pinochle/Ponytail, Monmouth Senior Center
1 p.m. - Monmouth Senior Advisory Board Meeting, Monmouth Senior Center, 180 S Warren St.
1 p.m. - Bunco, Dallas Area Senior Center
4 p.m. - Dallas Public Library Board Meeting, Dallas City Hall, 187 SE Court St.
4 p.m. - Kid’s Craft: Painted Pumpkins, Independence Library, 175 Monmouth St.
6 p.m. - Parks & Recreation District Formation Committee meeting, Dallas City Hall, 187 SE Court St.
6:30 p.m. - Independence City Council meeting, City Hall, 555 South Main St.
Wednesday, Oct. 26
7 a.m. - Monmouth Library Board Meeting, 168 Ecols St. S.
8 a.m. – Willamina Chamber of Commerce, Coyote Joe’s Restaurant
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners meeting, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 850 Main St., Dallas
9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center
9:30 a.m. - Independence Municipal Court, City Hall, 555 South Main St.
10 a.m. – Four Handed Pinochle, Dallas Area Senior Center
10 a.m. - Tai Chi, Monmouth Senior Center
10:30 a.m. – Independence Library Storytime
11 a.m. – Mahjong, Dallas Area Senior Center
1 p.m. - Listening Ear, Monmouth Senior Center
1:30 p.m. - Ten Minute Writing, Monmouth Senior Center
2 p.m. – Willamina Library Story Time with Ms. Pam
4 p.m. - Teen Advisory Board Meeting, Dallas Public Library
5 p.m. - Monmouth-Independence Network Board of Directors, for agenda and call-in details to attend virtually, go to www.minetfiber.com/news
