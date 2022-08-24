Wednesday, Aug. 24
10 a.m. – Four Handed Pinochle, Dallas Area Senior Center
10:30 a.m. – Independence Library Storytime
11 a.m. – Mahjong, Dallas Area Senior Center
1 p.m. – Cribbage, Dallas Area Senior Center
2 p.m. – Willamina Library - Story Time with Ms. Pam
4 p.m. - WOU Board of Trustees special Zoom session, meeting ID # 839 0360 7641, passcode 929628, audio only call: +1 253 215 8782
5 p.m. – Monmouth-Independence Network (MINET) Board of Directors. The public is invited to attend virtually. For agenda and call-in details, go to www.minetfiber.com/news
6:30 p.m. – Monmouth Music in the Park: Family Mystic Band (rock), Main Street Park Amphitheater
7 p.m. – First Presbyterian Church Vacation Bible School, (503) 780-5211
Thursday, Aug. 25
10:30 a.m. – Dallas Public Library Children’s Storytime, for ages 0-5
10:30 a.m. – Low impact exercise, Dallas Area Senior Center
11:30 a.m. – Out to Lunch, Dallas Area Senior Center
12 p.m. – Bridge, Dallas Area Senior Center
1:30 p.m. – Chat and Chill, Dallas Area Senior Center
4-7 p.m. - Back to School Bash, Polk County Fairgrounds Main Building
5:30 p.m. – Bingo at the VFW Hall in Willamina
6 p.m. - 4H & Public Dog Obedience Classes, Building C, for more information contact Barbara Griffen Webb at (503) 589-1825
7 p.m. - Dallas Public Library hosts author Omar El Akkad
Friday, Aug. 26
10 a.m. – Six handed Pinochle/Listening Ear, Dallas Area Senior Center
11:30 a.m. – Willamina Library host a Summer Splash Series at Tina Miller Park
1 p.m. – Geneology Group, Dallas Area Senior Center
5 p.m. – Bingo Dinner, Dallas Area Senior Center
6 p.m. – Bingo, Dallas Area Senior Center
7 p.m. - Dallas Library hosts author Omar El Akkad
Saturday, Aug. 27
1-4 p.m. – Willamina Museum of History, 188 D St., www.willaminaoregon.gov/museum
Sunday, Aug. 28
6 p.m. – Open Mic Night at Willamina Wildwood Hotel, Willamina Public Library
Monday, Aug. 29
8 a.m. – Table Games All Day, Dallas Area Senior Center
12 p.m. – Canasta/Duplicate Bridge Dallas Area Senior Center
6 p.m. – Karaoke, Dallas Area Senior Center
Tuesday, Aug. 30
9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners Work Session, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 850 Main St., Dallas
10 a.m. – Crafts, Alzheimers Support Group, Dallas Area Senior Center
10:30 a.m. – Dallas Public Library Children’s Storytime, for ages 0-5
10:30 a.m. – Low impact exercise, Dallas Area Senior Center
1 p.m. – Monmouth Senior Advisory Board Meeting, Monmouth Senior Center, 180 S Warren St.
Wednesday, Aug. 31
8 a.m. – Willamina Chamber of Commerce, Coyote Joes Restaurant
9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners meeting, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 850 Main St., Dallas
9:30 a.m. - Municipal Court - Trials, inside chambers at the Independence Civic Center, 555 South Main St.
10 a.m. – Four Handed Pinochle, Dallas Area Senior Center
10:30 a.m. – Independence Library Storytime
11 a.m. – Mahjong, Dallas Area Senior Center
1 p.m. – Cribbage, Dallas Area Senior Center
2 p.m. – Willamina Library - Story Time with Ms. Pam
6:30 p.m. – Monmouth Music in the Park: Coming Up Threes (Celtic), Main Street Park ARphitheater
7 p.m. – First Presbyterian Church Vacation Bible School, (503) 780-5211
