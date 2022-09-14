Community Calendar

Wednesday, Sept. 14
10 a.m. – Four Handed Pinochle, Dallas Area Senior Center
10 a.m. - Tai Chi, Monmouth Senior Center
10:30 a.m. – Independence Library Storytime
12 p.m. - Downtown Monmouth Plan Virtual Open House, www.downtownmonmouth2042.com
11 a.m. – Mahjong, Dallas Area Senior Center
1 p.m. - Listening Ear, Monmouth Senior Center
1:30 p.m. - Ten Minute Writing, Monmouth Senior Center
2 p.m. – Willamina Library - Story Time with Ms. Pam
5:30 p.m. - Independence Heritage Museum Board meeting, Independence Heritage Museum, 281 S. 2nd St.
5:30 p.m. - Polk County Independent Learning Class, Polk County Fairground, Building B
5:30 p.m. - Downtown Monmouth Plan Virtual Open House, www.downtownmonmouth2042.com
6 p.m. - Polk SWCD Board Meeting, OSU Extension Office, 289 E Ellendale or watch via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87159127253, Meeting ID: 871 5912 7253 Passcode: Claudia
6 p.m. - Monmouth Parks & Recreation Board Virtual Meeting, https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/327430629
6:30 p.m. - Music Jam, Monmouth Senior Center
Thursday, Sept. 15
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
8:30 a.m. - Service Integration: Coffee & Connect, meet at The Sippery, 169 Main St W, Monmouth
9 a.m. - Intro to Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. - Oral History Workshop, Monmouth Senior Center
10:30 a.m. – Dallas Public Library Children’s Storytime, for ages 0-5
10:30 a.m. – Low impact exercise, Dallas Area Senior Center
11 a.m. - Simple Games, Monmouth Senior Center
11:30 a.m. – Dallas Area Senior Center Out to Lunch Bunch: Westside Pacific Restaurant
12 p.m. – Bridge, Dallas Area Senior Center
12 p.m. - Pinochle, Monmouth Senior Center
1 p.m. - Knitting, Monmouth Senior Center
1:30 p.m. – Chat and Chill, Dallas Area Senior Center
5:30 p.m. – Bingo at the VFW Hall in Willamina
6 p.m. - Adult Paint Night, free step-by-step acrylic paint night, sign up in person at Dallas Public Library
6 p.m. - Independence Parks & Recreation Board Rescheduled to Sept. 22
7 p.m. - Monmouth Tree Advisory Board Meeting, Monmouth Senior Center, 180 S. Warren St.
7 p.m. - Monmouth Arts & Culture Commission Meeting, Volunteer Hall, 144 South Warren St.
Friday, Sept. 16
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. – Six handed Pinochle/Listening Ear, Dallas Area Senior Center
10 a.m. - Drawing for Fun/Writers Workshop, Monmouth Senior Center
1 p.m. - Bingo, Monmouth Senior Center
5 p.m. - Bingo Dinner, Dallas Area Senior Center
6 p.m. - Bingo, Dallas Area Senior Center
7 p.m. - Storyteller Alton Chung, collection of Japanese American WWII stories, Dallas Event Center. 939 Main St.
Saturday, Sept. 17
10 a.m. - Flower Show & Quilt Display, Evangelical Bible Church, 1175 SE Howe St., Dallas
11 a.m. - Bilingual Storytime, Independence Library
Noon - Hop & Heritage Block Party, downtown Independence, $20 tickets at Indy Commons, 154 S Main Street
1-4 p.m. – Willamina Museum of History, 188 D St., www.willaminaoregon.gov/museum
Sunday, Sept. 18
6 p.m. – Open Mic Night at Willamina Wildwood Hotel, Willamina Public Library
Monday, Sept. 19
Table games all day - Dallas Area Senior Center
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. - Beginning ASL Class, Monmouth Senior Center
11 a.m. - Card Making w/Jen, Monmouth Senior Center
12 p.m. - Duplicate Bridge/Canasta, Dallas Area Senior Center
5:30 p.m. - Independence Historic Preservation Commission meeting, City Hall, 555 South Main St.
6 p.m. - Cribbage/Karaoke, Dallas Area Senior Center
7 p.m. - Dallas City Council meeting, Dallas City Hall, 187 SE Court St.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners Work Session, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 850 Main St., Dallas
9 a.m. - Intro to Chair Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
10:30 a.m., - Low Impact Exercise, Dallas Area Senior Center
10:30 a.m. – Dallas Public Library Children’s Storytime, for ages 0-5
11 a.m. - Walking Club, Monmouth Senior Center
12 p.m. - Pinochle/Ponytail, Monmouth Senior Center
4 p.m. - September Adult Mystery Book Club, “Bluebird, Bluebird” by Attica Locke, Riverview Park
6 p.m. - Dallas Parks & Recreation District Formation Committee, Dallas City Hall, 187 SE Court St.
6:30 p.m. - Monmouth City Council Meeting, Volunteer Hall, 144 South Warren St.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
8 a.m. – Willamina Chamber of Commerce, Coyote Joe’s Restaurant
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners meeting, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 850 Main St., Dallas
9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center
9:30 a.m. - Independence Municipal Court, City Hall, 555 South Main St.
10 a.m. – Four Handed Pinochle, Dallas Area Senior Center
10 a.m. - Tai Chi, Monmouth Senior Center
10:30 a.m. – Independence Library Storytime
11 a.m. – Mahjong, Dallas Area Senior Center
1 p.m. - Listening Ear, Monmouth Senior Center
1:30 p.m. - Ten Minute Writing, Monmouth Senior Center
2 p.m. – Willamina Library Story Time with Ms. Pam
4 p.m. - Dallas Teen Advisory Board Meeting, Dallas Public Library
7 p.m. - Monmouth Planning Commission Meeting, City Hall, 151 Main St. W.
