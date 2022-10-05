Wednesday, Oct. 5
1 p.m. - Listening Ear, Monmouth Senior Center
1:30 p.m. - Ten Minute Writing, Monmouth Senior Center
2 p.m. – Willamina Library Story Time with Ms. Pam
3 p.m. - Polk Soil & Water Conservation District, 580 Main St. Suite A, Dallas, or via Zoom, call (503) 623-9680 X108 or go to www.polkswcd.com for more details
5:30 p.m. - Independence Municipal Court - Arraignments, City Hall, 555 South Main St.
6 p.m. - Monmouth Historic Commission Meeting, Volunteer Hall, 144 South Warren St.
7 p.m. - Monmouth Planning Commission Meeting, Volunteer Hall, 144 South Warren St.
Thursday, Oct. 6
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. - Into Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. - Polk Soil & Water Conservation District Finance Committee Zoom meeting, call (503) 623-9680 X108 or go to www.polkswcd.com for details
10 a.m. - Oral History Workshop, Monmouth Senior Center
10:30 a.m. – Dallas Public Library Children’s Storytime, for ages 0-5
10:30 a.m. – Low impact exercise, Dallas Area Senior Center
11 a.m. - Simple Games, Monmouth Senior Center
11:30 a.m. - Polk County Republican Women’s Club monthly meeting, Westside Pacific Restaurant, 670 Pacific Highway in Rickreall
12 p.m. – Bridge, Dallas Area Senior Center
12 p.m. - Dallas Library Book Discussion
12 p.m. - Pinochle, Monmouth Senior Center
1 p.m. - Adult Story Hour, Monmouth Community Senior Center
1:30 p.m. – Chat and Chill, Dallas Area Senior Center
5:30 p.m. – Bingo at the VFW Hall in Willamina
7 p.m. - Public Paint-Party: Two Wolves Taproom, 171 SW Court St,, Dallas
Friday, Oct. 7
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. – Six handed Pinochle/Listening Ear, Dallas Area Senior Center
10 a.m. - Drawing for Fun/Writers Workshop, Monmouth Senior Center
1 p.m. - Bingo, Monmouth Senior Center
Saturday, Oct. 8
8:30 a.m. - Community Breakfast, Monmouth Senior Center, 180 S Warren St.
9 a.m. - Early bird admission to The 19th Fall Doll Show, Polk County Fairgrounds, regular admission at 10 a.m.
11 a.m. - Bilingual Storytime, Independence Library
11:30 a.m. - General meeting and potluck, Dallas Area Senior Center
12 p.m. - Build Your Own Caramel Apple Bar, Maui Melts, 139 S Monmouth Ave.
12 p.m. - Carved Christmas Kitchen Tools class, Historic Brunk Farmstead, 5705 Salem Dallas Highway, $12 per individual, register at https://bit.ly/3UTYb8i
12 p.m. - Introductory Blacksmithing, Historic Brunk Farmstead, 5705 Salem Dallas Highway, $30 per individual, register at https://bit.ly/3UTYb8i
1 p.m. - Polk County Luncheon Fundraiser, 560 Pacific Highway, tickets $25, (503) 623-6251
1-4 p.m. – Willamina Museum of History, 188 D St., www.willaminaoregon.gov/museum
2 p.m. - 60th Anniversary Celebration of the Columbus Day Storm, Monmouth Senior Center, 180 S Warren St.
Sunday, Oct. 9
6 p.m. – Open Mic Night at Willamina Wildwood Hotel, Willamina Public Library
Monday, Oct. 10
Table games all day - Dallas Area Senior Center
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. - Beginning ASL Class, Monmouth Senior Center
11 a.m. - Card Making w/Jen, Monmouth Senior Center
12 p.m. - Duplicate Bridge/Canasta, Dallas Area Senior Center
4 p.m. - Polk County Fire District #1 Library National Fire Prevention Week Event, Independence Library
5 p.m. - Polk Soil & Water Conservation District, Personnel Committee Meeting, 580 Main St. Suite A, Dallas, or via Zoom, call (503) 623-9680 X108 or go to www.polkswcd.com for more details
6 p.m. - Polk County Fair Youth Steering Committee meeting, Main Building
6 p.m. - Cribbage/Karaoke, Dallas Area Senior Center
Tuesday, Oct. 11
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners Work Session, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 850 Main St., Dallas
9 a.m. - Intro to Chair Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. - Independence Heritage Museum hosting a exhibit from the Oregon Historical Society. “Oregon’s Landmark Legislation” through Nov. 30
10 a.m. - Alzheimer’s Support Group, Dallas Area Senior Center
10:30 a.m., - Low Impact Exercise, Dallas Area Senior Center
10:30 a.m. – Dallas Public Library Children’s Storytime, for ages 0-5
11 a.m. - Walking Club, Monmouth Senior Center
12 p.m. - Pinochle/Ponytail, Monmouth Senior Center
12:30 p.m. - Home School (& stay at home parents) Pumpkin Patch Field Trip Day at Beal Pumpkin Patch, 700 Oak Villa Road
1 p.m. - Bunco, Dallas Area Senior Center
4 p.m. - Kid’s Bigger Outdoor Games, Independence Public Library, 175 Monmouth St.
5 p.m. - Friends of the Dallas Public Library Meeting
6 p.m. - Pickleball Club free lessons, pickleball courts on Barberry Avenue across from the Aquatic Center
6 p.m. - Paint with Jackey: Dallas Events Center/Arts Axis Artisans Co-Op,
Wednesday, Oct. 12
7 a.m. - Monmouth Library Board Meeting, 168 Ecols St. S.
8 a.m. – Willamina Chamber of Commerce, Coyote Joe’s Restaurant
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners meeting, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 850 Main St., Dallas
9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center
9:30 a.m. - Independence Municipal Court, City Hall, 555 South Main St.
10 a.m. – Four Handed Pinochle, Dallas Area Senior Center
10 a.m. - Tai Chi, Monmouth Senior Center
10:30 a.m. – Independence Library Storytime
11 a.m. – Mahjong, Dallas Area Senior Center
1 p.m. - Listening Ear, Monmouth Senior Center
1:30 p.m. - Ten Minute Writing, Monmouth Senior Center
2 p.m. – Willamina Library Story Time with Ms. Pam
5:30 p.m. - Independence Heritage Museum Board meeting, 281 S. 2nd St.
6 p.m. - Monmouth Parks & Recreation Board virtual meeting, https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/327430629
6 p.m. - Polk Soil & Water Conservation District, Monthly Board Meeting, OSU Extension Conference Room at 289 E Ellendale Ave., Suite 301, Dallas, or via Zoom, call (503) 623-9680 X108 or go to www.polkswcd.com for more details.
