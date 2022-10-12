Wednesday, Oct. 12
1 p.m. - Listening Ear, Monmouth Senior Center
1:30 p.m. - Ten Minute Writing, Monmouth Senior Center
2 p.m. – Willamina Library Story Time with Ms. Pam
5:30 p.m. - Independence Heritage Museum Board meeting, 281 S. 2nd St.
6 p.m. - Monmouth Parks & Recreation Board virtual meeting, https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/327430629
6 p.m. - Polk Soil & Water Conservation District, Monthly Board Meeting, OSU Extension Conference Room at 289 E Ellendale Ave., Suite 301, Dallas, or via Zoom, call (503) 623-9680 X108 or go to www.polkswcd.com for more details
Thursday, Oct. 13
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. - Oral History Workshop, Monmouth Senior Center
10:30 a.m. – Dallas Public Library Children’s Storytime, for ages 0-5
10:30 a.m. – Low impact exercise, Dallas Area Senior Center
11 a.m. - Simple Games, Monmouth Senior Center
12 p.m. – Bridge, Dallas Area Senior Center
12 p.m. - Dallas Library Book Discussion
12 p.m. - Pinochle, Monmouth Senior Center
1 p.m. - Adult Story Hour, Monmouth Community Senior Center
1:30 p.m. – Chat and Chill, Dallas Area Senior Center
5:30 p.m. – Bingo at the VFW Hall in Willamina
Friday, Oct. 14
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. – Six handed Pinochle/Listening Ear, Dallas Area Senior Center
10 a.m. - Drawing for Fun/Writers Workshop, Monmouth Senior Center
1 p.m. - Bingo, Monmouth Senior Center
6:30 p.m. - Storytellers Anne Rutherford and Norm Brecke, Dallas Library
Saturday, Oct. 15
8:30 a.m. - Community Breakfast, Monmouth Senior Center, 180 S Warren St.
11 a.m. - Bilingual Storytime, Independence Library
1-4 p.m. – Willamina Museum of History, 188 D St., www.willaminaoregon.gov/museum
2 p.m. - Cover Your Books Workshop!, Dallas Library
3 p.m. - Paint with Jackey - Dallas Events Center/Arts Axis Artisans Co-Op - Painting “October Moon,” all ages register at https://bit.ly/3RPGAf8
6:30 p.m. - Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration Movie Night, Monmouth Senior Center, 180 S Warren St.
Sunday, Oct. 16
6 p.m. – Open Mic Night at Willamina Wildwood Hotel, Willamina Public Library.
2 p.m. – Women of Independence/Monmouth (WIM) is kicking off the holiday season Sunday, Oct. 16, with a free cupcake-decorating party at the meeting room in the Independence Landing Apartment complex, 375 Osprey Lane, Independence. 2 - 3:30 pm. Free.
Monday, Oct. 17
Table games all day - Dallas Area Senior Center
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. - Beginning ASL Class, Monmouth Senior Center
11 a.m. - Card Making w/Jen, Monmouth Senior Center
12 p.m. - Duplicate Bridge/Canasta, Dallas Area Senior Center
5:30 p.m. - Independence Historic Preservation Commission, City Hall, 555 South Main St.
6 p.m. - Cribbage/Karaoke, Dallas Area Senior Center
7 p.m. - Dallas City Council Meeting, Dallas City Hall, 187 SE Court St.
Tuesday, Oct. 18
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners Work Session, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 850 Main St., Dallas
9 a.m. - Free pickleball lessons, courts across from Aquatic Center
9 a.m. - Intro to Chair Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. - Independence Heritage Museum hosting an exhibit from the Oregon Historical Society. “Oregon’s Landmark Legislation” through Nov. 30
10 a.m. - Alzheimer’s Support Group, Dallas Area Senior Center
10:30 a.m., - Low Impact Exercise, Dallas Area Senior Center
10:30 a.m. – Dallas Public Library Children’s Storytime, for ages 0-5
11 a.m. - Walking Club, Monmouth Senior Center
12 p.m. - Pinochle/Ponytail, Monmouth Senior Center
1 p.m. - Bunco, Dallas Area Senior Center
4 p.m. - October Adult Mystery Book Club, “Wheel of Darkness,” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child,
4 p.m. - Dallas Public Library Board Meeting, Dallas City Hall, 187 SE Court St.
6 p.m. - Parks & Recreation District Formation Committee meeting, Dallas City Hall, 187 SE Court St.
6:30 p.m. - Monmouth City Council Meeting, 144 South Warren St.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
7 a.m. - Monmouth Library Board Meeting, 168 Ecols St. S.
8 a.m. – Willamina Chamber of Commerce, Coyote Joe’s Restaurant
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners meeting, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 850 Main St., Dallas
9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center
9:30 a.m. - Independence Municipal Court, City Hall, 555 South Main St.
10 a.m. – Four Handed Pinochle, Dallas Area Senior Center
10 a.m. - Tai Chi, Monmouth Senior Center
10:30 a.m. – Independence Library Storytime
11 a.m. – Mahjong, Dallas Area Senior Center
1 p.m. - Listening Ear, Monmouth Senior Center
1:30 p.m. - Ten Minute Writing, Monmouth Senior Center
2 p.m. – Willamina Library Story Time with Ms. Pam
4 p.m. - Teen Advisory Board Meeting, Dallas Public Library
6 p.m. - Independence Traffic Safety Commission meeting, City Hall, 555 South Main St.
7 p.m. - Monmouth Planning Commission Meeting, 151 Main St W.
