Wednesday, Aug. 3
8 a.m. – Willamina Chamber of Commerce Meeting, Coyote Joes Restaurant
9 a.m. – Polk County Board of Commissioners meeting, Polk County Courthouse, main conference room, 850 Main St. first floor
10 a.m. – Four handed pinochle, Dallas Area Senior Center
10:30 a.m. – Independence Library presents It’s Story Time
11 a.m. – Majong, Dallas Area Senior Center
11:30 a.m. – Dallas Public Library Summer Reading Event! Leapin’ Louie!, Dallas City Park’s Siebert Fredrickson Memorial Shelter
1 p.m. – Cribbage, Dallas Senior Center
2 p.m. – Willamina Library - Story Time with Ms. Pam
3 p.m. – Independence Library presents Computer Camp, Library parking lot
6 p.m. – Monmouth Historic Commission Meeting, Volunteer Hall 144 South Warren St.
6:30 p.m. – Monmouth Music in the Park: Too Loose (Cajun/Zydeco), Main Street Park Amphitheater
Thursday, Aug. 4
10 a.m. – Dallas Public Library Children’s Storytime, for ages 0-5
10:30 a.m. – Low impact exercise, Dallas Area Senior Center
12 p.m. – Bridge, Dallas Area Senior Center
1:30 p.m. – Chat and Chill, Dallas Area Senior Center
3 p.m. – Independence Library presents Turtle Power!, Fun activities for kids of all ages! Library parking lot
5:30 p.m. – Bingo at the Willamina VFW Hall
7 p.m. – Sounds of Summer Concert Series: Nathan Myers (outlaw country/rock), Dallas Rotary Performing Arts Stage, corner of Main Street and Academy Street
7 p.m. – Monmouth Planning Commission Meeting, Monmouth Senior Center, 180 S Warren St.
9:30 p.m. – Movies in the Park: Sing 2, Independence Amphitheater, Riverview Park, downtown Independence
Friday, Aug. 5
10 a.m. – Six handed pinochle, Dallas Area Senior Center
10 a.m. – Listening Ear, Dallas Area Senior Center
11:30 a.m. – Willamina Library presents Summer Splash Series at Tina Miller Park
1 p.m. – Geneology Group, Dallas Area Senior Center
3 p.m. – Independence Library presents Teen/Adult - Orienteering,
6 p.m. – Concerts in the Park: Opening Act - Shades of Huey (Huey Lewis and the News Tribute Band); Headliner - Petty Fever (Tom Petty Tribute Band), Independence Amphitheater, Riverview Park, downtown Independence
6:30 p.m. – Dallas Public Library presents Learn to Play the Ukulele!, 850 Maint St.
8 p.m. – Falls City Pride dance party at the Boondocks
Saturday, Aug. 6
Falls City Pride charity car wash and vendor booths in the Lower park (Fay Wilson Memorial Park)
8:30 a.m. – Community Breakfast, Monmouth Senior Center, 180 S Warren ST.
1 p.m. – Falls City Pride, Duck Race
1-4 p.m. – Willamina Museum of History, 188 D St., www.willaminaoregon.gov/museum
2 p.m. – Falls City Pride, river float
6 p.m. – Falls City Pride, Drag Queen Bingo
9 a.m. – Falls City Pride drag show hosted by “Dam Right Drag Night,” at the Breadboard
Sunday, Aug. 7
6 p.m. – Open Mic Night at Willamina Wildwood Hotel, Willamina Public Library
Monday, Aug. 8
8 a.m. – Table Games All Day, Dallas Area Senior Center
10 a.m. – Board of Directors Meeting, Dallas Area Senior Center
12 p.m. – Canasta/Duplicate Bridge Dallas Area Senior Center
6 p.m. – Dallas City Counil Workshop/meeting, Dallas City Hall, 187 SE Court St.
6 p.m. – Willamina Astronomy Club Meeting,
Tuesday, Aug. 9
9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners Work Session, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 850 Main St., Dallas
9 a.m. – Dallas Pickleball Club free lessons
10 a.m. – Crafts, Alzheimers Support Group, Dallas Area Senior Center
10:30 a.m. – Dallas Public Library Children’s Storytime, for ages 0-5
10:30 a.m. – Low impact exercise, Dallas Area Senior Center
11 a.m. – Willamina Library Event - Coventry & Kaluza, featuring Jamie Coventry harmonica addict and eccentric juggler. and Natasha Kaluza The Super Duper Hula Hooper, at the Tina Miller Park
1 p.m. – Bunco, Dallas Area Senior Center
5 p.m. – Friends of the Dallas Public Library Meeting
6 p.m. – Dallas Pickleball Club free lessons
6:30 p.m. – Independence City Council Meeting, City Hall 555 South Main St.
6:30 p.m. – Monmouth City Council meeting, Volunteer Hall, 144 South Warren St.
7 p.m. – Dallas Planning Commission Meeting, Dallas City Hall 187 S.E. Court St.
Wednesday, Aug. 10
7 a.m. – Library Board Meeting, Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S
8 a.m. – Willamina Chamber of Commerce meeting, Coyote Joes Restaurant
9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners meeting, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 850 Main St., Dallas
10 a.m. – Four Handed Pinochle, Dallas Area Senior Center
10:30 a.m. – Independence Library Storytime
11 a.m. – Mahjongg, Dallas Area Senior Center
11:30 a.m. – Dallas Public Library Summer Reading Event-Coventry & Kaluza! Dallas City Park’s Siebert Fredrickson Memorial Shelter
1 p.m. – Cribbage, Dallas Area Senior Center
2 p.m. – Willamina Library - Story Time with Ms. Pam
2 p.m. – Polk County Fair
3 p.m. – Henrik Bothe Library Circus at Riverview Park
5:30 p.m. – Independence Heritage Museum Board meeting, 281 S. 2nd St.
6 p.m. – Monmouth Parks & Recreation Board Virtual Meeting, https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/327430629
