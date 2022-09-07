Wednesday, Sept. 7
10 a.m. – Four Handed Pinochle, Dallas Area Senior Center
10 a.m. - Tai Chi, Monmouth Senior Center
10:30 a.m. – Independence Library Storytime
11 a.m. – Mahjong, Dallas Area Senior Center
1 p.m. - Listening Ear, Monmouth Senior Center
1:30 p.m. - Ten Minute Writing, Monmouth Senior Center
2 p.m. – Willamina Library - Story Time with Ms. Pam
5:30 p.m. - Dallas Urban Renewal District Advisory Committee meeting, Dallas City Hall
5:30 p.m. - Independence Municipal Court - Arraignments, City Hall, 555 South Main St.
5:30 p.m. - Polk County Independent Learning Class, Polk Colunty Fairground, Building B
6 p.m. - Parks & Recreation District Formation Committee meeting, Dallas City Hall
6 p.m. - Monmouth Historic Commission Meeting, Volunteer Hall, 144 South Warren St.
7 p.m. - Monmouth Planning Commission Meeting, Volunteer Hall, 144 South Warren St.
Thursday, Sept. 8
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. - Into to Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. - Oral History Workshop, Monmouth Senior Center
10:30 a.m. – Dallas Public Library Children’s Storytime, for ages 0-5
10:30 a.m. – Low impact exercise, Dallas Area Senior Center
11 a.m. - Simple Games, Monmouth Senior Center
11:30 a.m. – Dallas Area Senior Center Out to Lunch Bunch: Westside Pacific Restaurant
11:30 a.m. - Republican Women’s Club monthly meeting, Kingwood Bible Church, 112 Elm St., West Salem
12 p.m. – Bridge, Dallas Area Senior Center
12 p.m. - Dallas Library Book Discussion of “Crying in H Mart” by Michelle Zauner
12 p.m. - Pinochle, Monmouth Senior Center
1 p.m. - Knitting, Monmouth Senior Center
1:30 p.m. – Chat and Chill, Dallas Area Senior Center
3 p.m. - Friends of Monmouth Senior Center Board Meeting
3:30 p.m. - Elder Law Series: Financial Explotation of Seniors, Dallas Area Senior Center
5:30 p.m. – Bingo at the VFW Hall in Willamina
6 p.m. - 4H & Public Dog Obedience Classes, Building C, for more information contact Barbara Griffen Webb at (503) 589-1825
Friday, Sept. 9
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. – Six handed Pinochle/Listening Ear, Dallas Area Senior Center
10 a.m. - Drawing for Fun/Writers Workshop, Monmouth Senior Center
1 p.m. - Bingo, Monmouth Senior Center
1 p.m. - Geneology Group - Polk County, Dallas Area Senior Center
Saturday, Sept. 10
11 a.m. - Bilingual Storytime, Independence Library
11:30 a.m. - General Meeting and Potluck, Dallas Area Senior Center
1-4 p.m. – Willamina Museum of History, 188 D St., www.willaminaoregon.gov/museum
5:30 p.m. - Loteria Night, Monmouth Senior Center
Sunday, Sept. 11
6 p.m. – Open Mic Night at Willamina Wildwood Hotel, Willamina Public Library
Monday, Sept. 12
Table Games All Day, Dallas Area Senior Center
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. - Beginning ASL Class, Monmouth Senior Center
11 a.m. - Card Making w/Jen, Monmouth Senior Center
12 p.m. - Duplicate Bridge/Canasta, Dallas Area Senior Center
5 p.m. - Polk Soil & Water Conservation District Personnel Committee Meeting, Polk SWCD Office 580 Main St., Suite A, dDallas
6 p.m. - Cribbage/Karaoke, Dallas Area Senior Center
6:30 p.m. - NH Orchestra, Monmouth Senior Center
7 p.m. - Independence Planning Commission meeting, City Hall 555 South Main St.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners Work Session, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 850 Main St., Dallas
9 a.m. - Mom to Mom meeting, Evangelical Bible Church of Dallas
9 a.m. - Intro to Chair Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. - Alzheimer’s Support Group, Dallas Area Senior Center
10:30 a.m., - Low Impact Exercise, Dallas Area Senior Center
10:30 a.m. – Dallas Public Library Children’s Storytime, for ages 0-5
11 a.m. - Walking Club, Monmouth Senior Center
12 p.m. - Pinochle/Ponytail, Monmouth Senior Center
1 p.m. - Bunco, Dallas Area Senior Center
4 p.m. - Kid’s Fall Crafts with Miss Jo, Independence Library
6 p.m. - Dallas Pickleball Club Lessons, www.dallaspickleballclub.net
6:30 p.m. - Independence City Council meeting, City Hall 555 South Main St.
7 p.m. - Dallas Planning Commission meeting, Dallas City Hall, 187 SE Court St.
Wednesday, Sept. 14
7 a.m. - Monmouth Library Board Meeting, 168 Ecols St. S.
8 a.m. – Willamina Chamber of Commerce, Coyote Joe’s Restaurant
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners meeting, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 850 Main St., Dallas
9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center
9:30 a.m. - Municipal Court - Trials, inside chambers at the Independence Civic Center, 555 South Main St.
10 a.m. – Four Handed Pinochle, Dallas Area Senior Center
10 a.m. - Tai Chi, Monmouth Senior Center
10:30 a.m. – Independence Library Storytime
12 p.m. - Downtown Monmouth Plan Virtual Open House, www.downtownmonmouth2042.com
11 a.m. – Mahjong, Dallas Area Senior Center
1 p.m. - Listening Ear, Monmouth Senior Center
1:30 p.m. - Ten Minute Writing, Monmouth Senior Center
2 p.m. – Willamina Library - Story Time with Ms. Pam
5:30 p.m. - Independence Heritage Museum Board meeting, Independence Heritage Museum, 281 S. 2nd St.
5:30 p.m. - Polk County Independent Learning Class, Polk Colunty Fairground, Building B
5:30 p.m. - Downtown Monmouth Plan Virtual Open House, www.downtownmonmouth2042.com
6 p.m. - Polk SWCD Board Meeting, OSU Extension Office, 289 E Ellendale or watch via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87159127253, Meeting ID: 871 5912 7253 Passcode: Claudia
6 p.m. - Monmouth Parks & Recreation Board Virtual Meeting, https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/327430629
6:30 p.m. - Music Jam, Monmouth Senior Center
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.