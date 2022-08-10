Wednesday, Aug. 10
1 p.m. – Cribbage, Dallas Area Senior Center
2 p.m. – Willamina Library - Story Time with Ms. Pam
2 p.m. – Polk County Fair
3 p.m. Henrik Bothe Library Circus at Riverview Park
5:30 p.m. – Independence Heritage Museum Board meeting, 281 S. 2nd St.
6 p.m. – Monmouth Parks & Recreation Board Virtual Meeting, https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/327430629
6:30 p.m. – Monmouth Music in the Park: Black Dogs of Skyline (rock), Main Street Park Amphitheater
7 p.m. – First Presbyterian Church Vacation Bible School, (503) 780-5211
Thursday, Aug. 11
10:30 a.m. – Dallas Public Library Children’s Storytime, for ages 0-5
10:30 a.m. – Low impact exercise, Dallas Area Senior Center
11:30 a.m. – Out to Lunch, Dallas Area Senior Center
12 p.m. – Bridge, Dallas Area Senior Center
1:30 p.m. – Chat and Chill, Dallas Area Senior Center
3 p.m. – Independence Library presents Camp Cooking!, library parking lot
7 p.m. – Sounds of Summer Concert Series: Johnny Limbo and the Lugnuts (50s - 60s rock), Dallas Rotary Performing Arts Stage, corner of Main Street and Academy Street
9:30 p.m. – Movies in the Park: Spiderman: No Way Home, Independence Amphitheater, Riverview Park, downtown Independence
Friday, Aug. 12
10 a.m. – Six handed Pinochle/Listening Ear, Dallas Area Senior Center
1 p.m. – Geneology Group, Dallas Area Senior Center
3 p.m. – Independence Library presents Teen/Adult - DIY Kites and S’mores, (503) 838-1811
5 p.m. – Bingo Dinner, Dallas Area Senior Center
5:30 p.m. – Teen and Tween Interactive Movie Night! pizza and a free interactive showing of “Guardians of the Galaxy” at Dallas Public Library
6 p.m. – Concerts in the Park: Opening Act - The Lucky Pluckers; Headliner - The Boondock Boys (w/special guest Rustic Valley), Independence Amphitheater, Riverview Park, downtown Independence
6 p.m. – Bingo, Dallas Area Senior Center
Saturday, Aug. 13
8:30 a.m. – Community Breakfast, Monmouth Senior Center, 180 S Warren St.
11:30 a.m. – General meeting and potluck, Dallas Area Senior Center
1-4 p.m. – Willamina Museum of History, 188 D St., www.willaminaoregon.gov/museum
Sunday, Aug. 14
6 p.m. – Open Mic Night at Willamina Wildwood Hotel, Willamina Public Library
Monday, Aug. 15
8 a.m. – Table Games All Day, Dallas Area Senior Center
12 p.m. – Canasta/Duplicate Bridge Dallas Area Senior Center
6 p.m. – Karaoke, Dallas Area Senior Center
7 p.m. – Dallas City Council meeting, Dallas City Hall, 187 S.E. Court St.
Tuesday, Aug. 16
9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners Work Session, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 850 Main St., Dallas
9 a.m. – Dallas Pickleball Club free lessons
10 a.m. – Crafts, Alzheimers Support Group, Dallas Area Senior Center
10:30 a.m. – Dallas Public Library Children’s Storytime, for ages 0-5
10:30 a.m. – Low impact exercise, Dallas Area Senior Center
3 p.m. – Rhys Thomas Jugglemania at Riverview Park
4 p.m. – Dallas Public Library Board Meeting, public library
4 p.m. – August Adult Mystery Book Club, “The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman, at Riverview Park
6 p.m. – Dallas Parks & Recreation District Formation Committee meeting, Dallas City Hall 187 S.E. Court St.
6:30 p.m. – Monmouth City Hall meeting, Volunteer Hall, 144 South Warren St.
Wednesday, Aug. 17
9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners meeting, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 850 Main St., Dallas
10 a.m. – Four Handed Pinochle, Dallas Area Senior Center
10:30 a.m. – Independence Library Storytime
11 a.m. – Mahjong, Dallas Area Senior Center
1 p.m. – Cribbage, Dallas Area Senior Center
2 p.m. – Willamina Library - Story Time with Ms. Pam
3 p.m. – Coventry & Kaluza Summer Reading Party at Riverview Park
4 p.m. – Dallas Teen Advisory Board Meeting, Dallas Public Library
6 p.m. – Independence Traffic Safety Commission meeting, City Hall, 555 South Main St.
6:30 p.m. – Monmouth Music in the Park: Ben Rice Band (Blues), Main Street Park Amphitheater
7 p.m. – First Presbyterian Church Vacation Bible School, (503) 780-5211
