Wednesday, Oct. 26
10:30 a.m. – Independence Library Storytime
11 a.m. – Mahjong, Dallas Area Senior Center
1 p.m. - Listening Ear, Monmouth Senior Center
1 p.m. - Dallas Fire & EMS open house, 915 SE Shelton St,
1:30 p.m. - Ten Minute Writing, Monmouth Senior Center
2 p.m. – Willamina Library Story Time with Ms. Pam
4 p.m. - Teen Advisory Board Meeting, Dallas Public Library
5 p.m. - Monmouth-Independence Network Board of Directors, for agenda and call-in details to attend virtually, go to www.minetfiber.com/news
6 p.m. - Dallas Fire & EMS open House, 915 SE Shelton St,
Thursday, Oct. 27
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. - Into Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. - Oral History Workshop, Monmouth Senior Center
10:30 a.m. – Dallas Public Library Children’s Storytime, for ages 0-5
10:30 a.m. – Low impact exercise, Dallas Area Senior Center
10:30 a.m. - WOU Board of Trustees’ Academic & Student Affairs Committee Zoom meeting, ID: 848 4268 2966 | Passcode: 033215
11 a.m. - Simple Games, Monmouth Senior Center
12 p.m. – Bridge, Dallas Area Senior Center
12 p.m. - Pinochle, Monmouth Senior Center
1 p.m. - Adult Story Hour, Monmouth Community Senior Center
1:30 p.m. – Chat and Chill, Dallas Area Senior Center
5:30 p.m. – Bingo at the VFW Hall in Willamina
6:30 p.m. - Monmouth Arts & Culture Commission Meeting, Monmouth Senior Center, 180 S Warren St.
7 p.m. - Monmouth-Independence Community Climate Task Force presents “Save Energy, Save Money, Save the Earth,” Monmouth Public Library, 1689 Ecols St. S.
Friday, Oct. 28
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. – Six handed Pinochle/Listening Ear, Dallas Area Senior Center
10 a.m. - Drawing for Fun/Writers Workshop, Monmouth Senior Center
1 p.m. - Bingo, Monmouth Senior Center
6:30 p.m. - Dallas Library presents Free Movie Event: “Downton Abbey A New Era”
6:30 p.m. - Weekly Friday Night Acoustic Music Jam, Guthrie Park Community Center, 4320 Kings Valley Highway
Saturday, Oct. 29
8:30 a.m. - Community Breakfast, Monmouth Senior Center, 180 S Warren St.
11 a.m. - Bilingual Storytime, Independence Library
1-4 p.m. – Willamina Museum of History, 188 D St., www.willaminaoregon.gov/museum
3 p.m. - Sancho’s Pizza Trunk or Treat, 319 S. 10th St., Independence
3 p.m. - New Morning Bakery Pop-up Tabletop Gaming Club’s all ages costume party, 788 Main St., Dallas
6 p.m. - Parkside Self Defense Halloween Haunted House, 145 SW Mill St.
6 p.m. - Dallas Aquatic Center Spooky Swim and Carnival, 1005 SE Lacreole Dr.
7 p.m. - Bi-Mart Trunk or Treat, 444 Pacific Ave. S., Monmouth
Sunday, Oct. 30
6 p.m. – Open Mic Night at Willamina Wildwood Hotel, Willamina Public Library
6 p.m. - Parkside Self Defense Halloween Haunted House, 145 SW Mill St.
Monday, Oct. 31
Table games all day - Dallas Area Senior Center
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. - Beginning ASL Class, Monmouth Senior Center
12 p.m. - Duplicate Bridge/Canasta, Dallas Area Senior Center
3 p.m. - Heron Pointe Senior Living Center Trunk or Treat, 504 Gwinn Street E,, Monmouth
3 p.m. - Tricks and Treats, Indpendence Library, 175 Monmouth St.
4 p.m. - Monmouth Halloween Spooktacular Trick or Treating Event
4 p.m. - Parkside Self Defense Halloween Haunted House, 145 SW Mill St.
4 p.m. - Trick and Treat on Main Street, Dallas
4 p.m. - Monmouth Downtown Halloween Spooktacular
5:30 p.m. - Willamina presents Trunk or Treat: Expand Your Imagination This Halloween, City Hall and Willamina Public Library
Tuesday, Nov. 1
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners Work Session, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 850 Main St., Dallas
9 a.m. - Intro to Chair Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. - Alzheimer’s Support Group, Dallas Area Senior Center
10:30 a.m., - Low Impact Exercise, Dallas Area Senior Center
10:30 a.m. – Dallas Public Library Children’s Storytime, for ages 0-5
11 a.m. - Walking Club, Monmouth Senior Center
12 p.m. - Pinochle/Ponytail, Monmouth Senior Center
1 p.m. - Bunco, Dallas Area Senior Center
5 p.m. - Friends of the Dallas Public Library Meeting
5:30 p.m. - Dallas Urban Renewal District Advisory Committee Meeting, Dallas City Hall, 187 SE Court St.
6 p.m. - Dallas Parks & Recreation District Formation Committee, Dallas City Hall, 187 SE Court St.
6:30 p.m. - Monmouth City Council Meeting, Volunteer Hall, 144 South Warren St.
Wednesday, Nov. 2
7 a.m. - Monmouth Library Board Meeting, 168 Ecols St. S.
8 a.m. – Willamina Chamber of Commerce, Coyote Joe’s Restaurant
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners meeting, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 850 Main St., Dallas
9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center
9:30 a.m. - Independence Municipal Court, City Hall, 555 South Main St.
10 a.m. – Four Handed Pinochle, Dallas Area Senior Center
10 a.m. - Tai Chi, Monmouth Senior Center
10:30 a.m. – Independence Library Storytime
11 a.m. – Mahjong, Dallas Area Senior Center
1 p.m. - Listening Ear, Monmouth Senior Center
1:30 p.m. - Ten Minute Writing, Monmouth Senior Center
2 p.m. – Willamina Library Story Time with Ms. Pam
6 p.m. - Monmouth Historic Commission Meeting, Volunteer Hall, 144 South Warren St.
7 p.m. - Monmouth Planning Commission Meeting, Volunteer Hall, 144 South Warren St.
