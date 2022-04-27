The Dallas Public Library, in cooperation with Dallas Cinema, present a free showing of the classic 1926 silent film “The General” with live musical accompaniment provided by Gideon Freudmann (Cellobop) at 6 p.m. May 1.
Innovative cellist/composer Freudmann’s original scores for silent films incorporate classical, jazz, folk and world music elements. Working with an electric cello and real-time electronic effects, Freudmann creates elaborate sound textures, haunting melodies and driving rhythms that beautifully enhance and energize the imagery of silent films.
“The General” is considered Buster Keaton’s greatest movie. It was filmed, including the climactic bridge scene, around Cottage Grove, Oregon. Over 1,500 Oregonians appeared as extras in the film. In 1989, it was selected by the Library of Congress to be included in the first class of films for preservation in the United States National Film Registry for being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant”.
Admission to Dallas Cinema is free. Donations are suggested. All donations will go toward the Dallas High School Senior All Night Party.
This event will be held at Dallas Cinema, located at 166 SE Mill St.
For more information, contact the library at (503) 623-2633 or check facebook.com/dallaslibraryoregon.
