The Dallas Library hosts internationally celebrated author Omar El Akkad at 7 p.m., Aug. 26. His latest novel “What Strange Paradise” won the 2022 Oregon Book Award for Fiction and the Giller Prize for Canadian Literature.
The New York Times review said “…told from the point of view of two children, on the ground and at sea, the story so astutely unpacks the us-versus-them dynamics of our divided world that it deserves to be an instant classic.”
It is also a story of empathy and indifference, of hope and despair as it chronicles the connection between a nine year old Syrian boy and a teenage Greek girl. El Akkad’s first novel, “American War,” was the winner of the 2018 Oregon book Award for Fiction and an international best seller.
El Akkad was born in Cairo, Egypt, and grew up in Doha, Qatar, before moving to Canada as a teenager. He has worked as a journalist at The Globe and Mail, and his coverage of a 2006 terror plot earned him a National Newspaper Award for Investigative Reporting. He has also reported from Afghanistan, the Guantanamo trials and on the Arab Spring. He currently lives in Portland. Copies of his books will be available for purchase and signing by the author.
For more information, contact the Dallas Public Library
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.