Oregon historian Richard Etulain will discuss his new biography “Mark O. Hatfield: Oregon Statesman” at the Dallas Library on Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.
Mark Hatfield never lost an election in nearly 50 years, serving as an Oregon legislator, secretary of state, two terms as governor and 30 years in the U.S. Senate. Hatfield was born in Dallas and spent the first decade of his life here. Etulain’s book provides an informative story of Oregon’s popular statesman, who gained state, regional and national influence and notoriety.
Etulain is a prize-winning historian specializing in the history of the American West. He is the author or editor of 60 volumes including “Thunder in the West: The Life and Legends of Billy the Kid” and “Re-imaging the Modern American West: A Century of Fiction, History, and Art.” He has been honored as president of both the Western Literature and Western History Associations. He spent nearly 40 years as an instructor in history, English and American Studies Departments at Northwest Nazarene College (now University), Idaho State University and the University of New Mexico.
This free program is hosted by the Dallas Public Library, and funded by the Polk County Cultural Coalition. Masks are required. There will be books to purchase and have signed by the author.
For more information, contact the library at (503) 623-2633 or check facebook.com/dallaslibraryoregon.
