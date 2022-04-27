Aron Steinke, an author, cartoonist and elementary teacher known for his graphic novel series “Mr. Wolf’s Class,” will be at the Dallas Public Library April 29 at 6 p.m.
“Wolf’s Class” is his newest book series following the adventures of a class of anthropomorphic students and their teacher who just so happens to be a wolf. He will show a slide presentation about his books and art and end with a brief workshop allowing those attending to create their own characters that might inhabit “Mr. Wolf’s Class.” While this program will be especially exciting for elementary age kids it will appeal to all ages.
The first book in the series was a New York Times Editor’s Choice selection, received a starred review from Kirkus, and has won numerous awards including the Oregon Spirit Honor Award, the OTTER Award, and Kid’s Comics Choice Award, and the Beehive Award. Book Four in the series — Field Trip, is a finalist for the 2022 Oregon Book Awards. His newest book in the series—Snow Day, is in stores now.
The Friends of the Dallas Library and the Polk County Cultural Coalition sponsor this free event. Copies of his newest book and other selections will be available for purchase and signing by the author. For more information, contact the Dallas Public Library at (503) 623-2633 or visit the library Facebook page at www.facebook.com/dallaslibraryoregon.
