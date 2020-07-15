Editor’s Note: Public Agenda is a listing of upcoming meetings for governmental and nongovernmental agencies in Polk County. To submit a meeting, send it at least two weeks before the actual meeting date to Itemizer-Observer via email (ionews@polkio.com).
Wednesday, July 15
Monmouth Planning Commission — 7 p.m., Volunteer Hall, 144 Warren St. S., Monmouth. 503-838-0725.
Polk County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m.,Polk County Courthouse, first floor conference room, 850 Main St., Dallas. 503-623-8173.
Thursday, July 16
Monmouth Arts and Culture Commission — 7 p.m., Volunteer Hall, 144 Warren St. S., Monmouth. 503-838-0725.
Independence Parks and Recreation Board — 6 p.m., Independence Civic Center, third floor, 555 S. Main St., Independence. 503-838-1212.
Monday, July 20
Independence Tourism and Events Commission — 6:30 p.m., Independence Civic Center, 555 S. Main St., Independence. 503-838-1212.
Dallas City Council — 7 p.m. Dallas City Hall, 187 SE Court St., Dallas. 503-831-3502.
Independence Historic Preservation Commission — 4 p.m., Independence Civic Center, 555 S. Main St., Independence. 503-838-1212.
Tuesday, July 21
Monmouth City Council — 7 p.m., Volunteer Hall, 144 Warren St. S., Monmouth. 503-838-0725.
Polk County Board of Commission work session — 9 a.m., Polk County Courthouse, BOC office, 850 Main St., Dallas. 503-623-8173.
Wednesday, July 22
Polk County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Polk County Courthouse, first floor conference room, 850 Main St., Dallas. 503-623-8173.
