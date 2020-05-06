Editor’s Note: Public Agenda is a listing of upcoming meetings for governmental and nongovernmental agencies in Polk County. To submit a meeting, send it at least two weeks before the actual meeting date to Itemizer-Observer via email (ionews@polkio.com).
Wednesday, May 6
Polk County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Polk County Courthouse, first floor conference room, 850 Main St., Dallas. 503-623-8173.
Polk Soil & Water Conservation Policy Committee — 1 p.m., participation via Zoom video conference. 503-623-9680, ext. 108.
Independence Heritage Museum Advisory Board — 5:30 p.m., Independence Civic Center, 555 S. Main St. Independence. 503-837-1172
Monday, May 11
Dallas School Board — 6:30 p.m., Dallas School District office, 111 SW Ash St., Dallas. 503-623-5594.
Falls City City Council — 6 p.m., Falls City Community Center, 320 N. Main St., Falls City. 503-787-3631.
Tuesday, May 12
Independence City Council — 7 p.m., Independence Civic Center, 555 S. Main St., Independence. 503-838-1212.
Polk County Board of Commission work session — 9 a.m., Polk County Courthouse, BOC office, 850 Main St., Dallas. 503-623-8173.
WIMPEG Board of Directors — Noon, Volunteer Hall, 144 Warren St. S., Monmouth.
Wednesday, May 13
Independence Heritage Museum Commission — 4 p.m., Independence Heritage Museum, 112 S. Third St., Independence. 503-838-1212.
Monmouth Library Advisory Board — 7 a.m., Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S., Monmouth. 503-838-0725.
Polk County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Polk County Courthouse, first floor conference room, 850 Main St., Dallas. 503-623-8173.
Polk Soil & Water Conservation Policy Committee — 1 p.m., participation via Zoom video conference. 503-623-9680, ext. 108.
