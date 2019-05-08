Editor’s Note: Public Agenda is a listing of upcoming meetings for governmental and nongovernmental agencies in Polk County. To submit a meeting, send it at least two weeks before the actual meeting date to Itemizer-Observer via email (ionews@polkio.com).
Wednesday, May 8
Independence Heritage Museum Commission — 4 p.m., Independence Heritage Museum, 112 S. Third St., Independence. 503-838-1212.
Monmouth Library Advisory Board — 7 a.m., Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S., Monmouth. 503-838-0725.
Monmouth Parks and Recreation Board — 7 p.m., Volunteer Hall, 144 Warren St. S., Monmouth. 503-838-0725.
Polk County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Polk County Courthouse, first floor conference room, 850 Main St., Dallas. 503-623-8173.
Thursday, May 9
Polk County Fire District No. 1 Board — 6 p.m., Central Station 90, 1800 Monmouth St., Independence. 503-838-1510.
Western Days Commission — 7 p.m., Independence Civic Center, 555 S. Main St., Independence. 503-838-1212.
Falls City City Council — 6 p.m., Falls City Community Center, 320 N. Main St., Falls City. 503-787- 3631.
Monday, May 13
Hops and Heritage Festival Commission — 6 p.m., Independence Elks Lodge, 289 S. Main St., Independence. 503-838-1212.
Dallas School Board — 6:30 p.m., Dallas School District office, 111 SW Ash St., Dallas. 503-623-5594
Tuesday, May 14
Independence City Council — 7 p.m., Independence Civic Center, 555 S. Main St., Independence. 503-838-1212.
Polk County Board of Commission work session — 9 a.m., Polk County Courthouse, BOC office, 850 Main St., Dallas. 503-623-8173.
WIMPEG Board of Directors — Noon, Volunteer Hall, 144 Warren St. S., Monmouth.
Wednesday, May 15
Monmouth Planning Commission — 7 p.m., Volunteer Hall, 144 Warren St. S., Monmouth. 503-838-0725.
Polk County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Polk County Courthouse, first floor conference room, 850 Main St., Dallas. 503-623-8173.
Monmouth Arts and Culture Commission — 7 p.m., Volunteer Hall, 144 Warren St. S., Monmouth. 503-838-0725.
