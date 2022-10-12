Lyon Lodge Kids Ghost Hunting Party
The Lyon Lodge hosts a Kids Ghost Huntin' Party Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Independence location, 303 Main St.
Meet investigators from Big River Paranormal, learn about the ghost hunting equipment and methods and about the history of the lodge. Enjoy candy and participate in the costume contest, along with a tour of our lodge building. All proceeds go to local Masonic youth groups. Admission is $5 and accompanying parents are free.
Learn more online at www.bigriverparanormal.com. Purchase tickets at https://bit.ly/3CDbOSf.
Lyon Lodge hosts ghost hunt
Join Big River Paranormal for a public ghost hunt at Lyon Lodge on Oct. 15 from 10 p.m. to midnight.
All equipment is provided. All participants must be 18 and older and no intoxicated guests will be allowed to participate. Tickets are $20 plus a ticketing fee. Proceeds benefit area Masonic youth groups. Purchase tickets online at https://bit.ly/3VcBtJ4.
MICP hosts Harvest Festival Fundraiser
The Monmouth Independence Community Preschool is hosting a Harvest Festival fundraiser from 3-6 p.m. Oct. 21.
Located at 412 Clay St. in Monmouth, there will be lots of games and fun prizes for the whole family. Activities to look forward to include pumpkin painting, ring toss, face painting, music to dance to and much more.
Tickets will only be $1 each.
Dallas Cricket sponsors spooky contest
Stop by the Dallas Cricket Store for the Guess the Candy Contest. Try and guess the number of candies, if you dare. The one with the closest guess will win a spooky basket filled with prizes.
Winners will be drawn Oct. 24.
Dallas Cricket is located at 109 E. Ellendale Ave.
New Morning Bakery Dallas hosts table top takeover
New Morning Bakery, located at 788 Main St. in Dallas, hosts Pop-up Tabletop Gaming Club’s all ages costume party at 3 p.m. Oct. 29. Raffles are at 3:30, 5:30, and 7:30 p.m. Your first raffle ticket is free. Wear a costume or make a purchase for an additional ticket. No admission fee.
Message Pop-Up Tabletop at their Facebook page if you intend on playing D&D Adventurers League.
Bi-Mart hosts Trunk or Treat Oct. 29
Dress up the little ones and bring them to the Trunk or Treat Car Meet at Bi-Mart, from 7-11 p.m. Located at 444 Pacific Ave. S., in Monmouth, the event is sponsored by Zak Keys.
Get a kick out of Halloween
Parkside Self Defense is hosting a Halloween Haunted House Oct. 29-31 at its Dallas location, 145 SW Mill St. They purchased pumpkins, straw bales, and cornstalks from Beal Pumpkin Patch to decorate the dojo for their Halloween happening. Stop by in costume from 6-9 p.m. and 4-9 p.m. on Halloween.
Salt Creek Cider House hosts costume party
Salt Creek Cider House hosts a costume party Oct. 29 from 7-10 p.m. Join them for an evening of costumes and cider at 14500 Salt Creek Road in Dallas. Tickets are $30. Admission includes entry to the party, the costume contest and two drink tickets.
This year’s specialty cider (dragons blood) will be featured for the night. There will also be beer, wine, water and soda and charcuterie trays available for purchase.
There will be a scavenger hunt to find the golden apples for prizes as well as the costume contest. A panel of judges will pick first and second place winners in each of the four following categories;
1. Best Individual Costume
2. Best Duo Costume
3. Best Group Costume
4. Worst Costume takes home the rotten apple award!
Prizes are baskets loaded with cider and goodies.
We are also bringing back the spooky tunes from The Big Red Band. They also play covers from all decades and are sure to keep you on your feet.
There are limited tickets available to this event. They are available online at www.eventbrite.com/e/halloween-costume-party-2022-tickets-418135563727.
Chamber hosts Trick and Treat on Main Street
The Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce presents Trick and Treat on Main Street, from 4-8 p.m. Oct. 31. Take the costumed kiddos to the downtown square, side streets plus passport locations.
There will be treats, games and activities. There will also be costume and pumpkin decorating contests.
For more information, or to learn how to become a sponsor, email board@dallasoregon.org.
MBA hosts Downtown Halloween Spooktacular
The Monmouth Business Association is coordinating the Monmouth Downtown Halloween Spooktacular from 4-6:30 p.m. Oct. 31.
Participating downtown businesses will be handing out candy and treats. In addition, there will also be participating businesses set up in Main Street Park for additional opportunities for costumed kiddies to fill their goodie bags.
Trunk or Treat returns to Willamina
The city of Willamina presents Trunk or Treat: Expand Your Imagination This Halloween, from 5:30 - 7 p.m. Oct. 31 in front of City Hall and the WIllamina Public Library. Register your vehicle by Oct. 17 for the Annual Tri-City Trunk Tournament. Be sure to decorate it for Halloween.
Sign up online at https://bit.ly/3RZA4CR, at City Hall at 411 NE C St, or by emailing Mardette Cook at mcook@ci.willamina.or.us for a form.
