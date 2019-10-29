Loyd was born in Sheldon Township, Wisconsin, on June 8, 1936, to Verne Ralph Abbott and Ethel Irene Abbott (nee Short).
His family moved to Oregon in 1940 and lived near Taft at the coast, then Fort Hill before moving to the Sheridan area.
He served in the Navy and then in the Air Force until he retired in 1976.
Loyd was a longtime member of the VFW, DAV, American Legion, and AmVets. He served as past State Commander for the VFW and as Chaplain for the VFW, DAV, American Legion and AmVets for numerous years.
He was Scout Master for Troop 254 for several years and a Oregon Hunter Safety instructor for 40 years.
Loyd is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Sally, his daughter Dorothy and son Jim.
He is survived by his wife Barbara; his children Doris, Belinda, Brenda, Verne and John (Connie); 38 grandchildren, numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren; and his siblings John (Jo), Donald, Bill, Lila (Wayne), Verna and Mary (Dan).
A memorial service will be held for Loyd at the VFW Hall in Willamina on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at 11 a.m.
Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com.
“For God so loved the world that he gave is only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not parish but have everlasting life.”
John 3:16
