Mary, a longtime resident of Independence, passed away peacefully just shy of her 95th birthday. She will be greatly missed by her family and all whose lives she touched.
Her complete obituary can be found at: https://www.crowncremationburial.com/obituaries/obituary/17147
A Celebration of Life will be held June 22, 3 p.m., at the EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association) hangar, Independence, Airport.
