May 8, 1921 - March 26, 2022
Mary Marjory Howard passed away on March 26, 2022, at the age of 100 years, 10 months, and 18 days.
She was born on May 8, 1921, in Turlock, California, to Peter and Fotini Evans.
Placement will be at Willamette National Cemetery. A memorial service is being planned. Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family.
