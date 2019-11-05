Mary Nell Hamilton was born in the beautiful Appalachian Mountains of southwest Virginia, in the coalmining town of Glamorgan. Mary married Homer Kyle Hamilton on September 18, 1958, in Wise County, Virginia. They made their home in Boston, while Kyle was in the Air Force. While there, Mary worked in the library at Harvard, which she loved. Together they traveled to the west coast, as Kyle worked for Weyerhauser in Coos Bay, Oregon, and eventually made his career with the Federal Aviation Administration. His work brought them many adventures as they lived in Washington, California, Nevada, and Oklahoma, settling in Dallas, Oregon in 1973. They drove across the United States many times to visit their beloved family, and the state they always called home, Virginia.
Mary attended Radford College in Virginia, and was a school teacher. As Kyle and Mary traveled, she held many jobs and always stayed busy. Mary was a dedicated wife and mother. Mary loved to share her time and talents to help others. She was a Brownie & Cub Scout leader, served on Church Council at Trinity Lutheran Church, and volunteered at the Dallas Food Bank. Mary loved to read, and was a Reading Buddy at Lyle Elementary School. Above all, Mary was an adored mom, wife, sister, aunt, cousin, grandma and friend. Her independence, strength, kindness and wisdom, along with her southern charm, will be greatly missed by all.
Mary is preceded in death by her mother, Irene Bennett, her father, James Shupe, husband Kyle Hamilton, Henry Sturgill and Clarence Patterson. Mary is survived by her daughter, Kathie Brostrom, (her husband Tod) and their children, Tyler & Brittany. Her son, Mitch Hamilton, (his wife Sue), and their son, Ethan. Her beloved brother John Sturgill, (his wife Shirley), their children Mike and Mandy, as well as a large host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends who she loved very much.
A memorial service will begin 11:00am Saturday, November 9th in the Trinity Lutheran Church in Dallas. Private interment was in the Dallas Cemetery. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
