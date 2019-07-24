Mason leads M-I Chamber

MONMOUTH/INDEPENDENCE — There’s a new face at the Monmouth-Independence Chamber and Visitors Center.
Kathleen Mason, who came on as executive director earlier this month, has about 20 years of experience working with chambers of commerce in one way or another.
She’s served on chamber boards in California and has worked as development director for different nonprofits.
“I was always working with chambers,” Mason said. “I was also a business owner. My husband and I had two brick-and-mortar businesses, so we were also involved in chamber activities.”
The position at the M-I Chamber appealed to her, and she looks forward to learning about the people and businesses in both cities.
“I love the small-town vibe of Monmouth and Independence,” she said. “They have separate great histories. I just love it. I’m so grateful to be here, I can’t tell you.”
She’s started to meet with chamber members to learn what they expect from the chamber and what she can assist them with, she said.
“It’s really important as I ask these questions and I visit as many of these businesses as I can,” she said.
It also gives business owners a chance to get to know her, Mason said.
“Chambers can be very active in a lot of ways,” she said. “They can be community active in supporting a lot of nonprofits and can support various measures that would strengthen the business environment and make it better. However, I think the business of the chamber is to help businesses make money, so helping to drive customers to the various business. That’s why we’re there.”
She said when there is development going on in both communities, it is important for the chamber to reach out to the builders to remind theme of the assets that are available.
Mason said she’s gotten a good response from the people she’s visited so far.
“When I explain to them that I’m all about what the chamber can do for them, they’re pleased to hear that,” she said. “Of course, the proof is in the pudding. How do I deliver under the leadership of the board? How do I make board members and chamber members successful? When it comes right down to it, I think my job is, on behalf of the board, to show value for membership.”
Mason said she is going to do her part to reach out to Chemeketa Community College, Western Oregon University and Central High School.
“The chamber already has a track record doing that, and that’s something that I want to continue,” she said. “I really believe that education should always be partners with business.”
Those partnerships create opportunities for interns to hone their skills or learn new skills, she said.
“It’s one thing when you have a business model,” Mason said. “To see how that business model or a marketing campaign works in real time could be a real shock to the system. You have to think about everything, you have to think about budget, you have to think about time line. You have to think about stakeholders.”
Relationship building is essential, she said.
Relationships are necessary to raise money, find volunteers and donors, Mason said.
“All chamber members, all businesses, the government, are assets that make our communities look wonderful (and) appealing places to establish businesses … live and raise children and grow old because we have businesses that are assets. Not every community has that.”
