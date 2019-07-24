DALLAS — Mid-Valley Ford in Dallas will close its doors by the end of this month.
The parts and service departments have already closed, said longtime Ford salesman Mike Barker. He said he wasn’t at liberty to disclose details on the reason behind the closure, but said lawsuits are pending that affect the Dallas dealership and another in Seattle under the same ownership.
Barker, who has worked at the dealership for 43 years, said the exact timeline on the final shutdown of the sales department is uncertain at this time. By Friday, few cars remained on the lot.
The dealership was known as Joe Hayward Ford for more than 40 years. Then-owner Joe Hayward moved the dealership to its current location on Polk Station Road in 1975, according to a 2013 Itemizer-Observer article about the Ford dealership’s 40th anniversary.
Hayward had reopened the Ford dealership at a temporary location at the corner of Ellendale Avenue and Orchard Drive in 1973.
Current General Manager Jeff Davenport took over the operation in 2015 and changed the name to Mid-Valley Ford in 2016.
Davenport couldn’t be reached for comment on the closure.
