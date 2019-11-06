Francisco “Frank” Carrillo, of Independence, will celebrate his 100th birthday on Saturday, Nov. 9.
He was born Nov. 9, 1919, in San Louis Portosi, Mexico.
He is married to Nellie Carrillo, and has lived in Polk County for 75 years.
He worked at Boise Cascade at the railroad and mill.
He enjoys gardening, being outside, and his family.
His children include Sharon Gonzales, of Salem, Andy and Mary Speten, of Pilot Rock, Toni and Roger Place, of Independence, Tami and Ralph Siegfried, of Dallas, and Marcy and Bill Carrillo, of Independence. He has 12 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren.
A birthday party will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Independence Women’s Club, 340 S. Third St., Independence.
All who know him are welcome to come visit and wish him a happy birthday.
