Itemizer-Observer
FALLS CITY — Jamie Nicol was advised by her insurance company to get the COVID-19 vaccination, especially for her daughter who is intellectually disabled.
However, the 40-year-old resident, who lives between Dallas and Falls City, was told the closet appointment she could get was Eugene. But then she heard from one of the owners of The Boondocks restaurant a mobile clinic was coming to town April 9.
That clinic was the Salem Health’s Mobile Vaccine Team, a mobile vaccine clinic designed to reach under served communities in Marion and Polk counties. The Mobile Vaccine Team targets hard-to-reach and vulnerable populations, as well as those for which travel to one of the larger vaccine clinics is a barrier.
“As soon as I heard that, I canceled the Eugene appointment,” Nicol said. “We didn’t want to drive all day to Eugene. I was so happy to hear about the mobile clinic. I signed up the whole family. We got the J&J shot, which was really great for our family.”
Salem Health officials explain they conduct outreach to its community partners to help identify groups and locations best served by a mobile vaccine clinic coming to them.
Since its first mobile vaccine clinic March 18, the Mobile Vaccine Team has served more than seven groups including BrucePac in Woodburn, Meduri Farms in Dallas, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Independence, Saint Edward Catholic Church in Keizer, houseless individuals temporarily sheltered at the Pavilion at the Oregon State Fair & Expo Center, and several senior living facilities in both Marion and Polk counties.
“From the beginning of the pandemic and the anticipation of a COVID-19 vaccine, we have committed ourselves and our resources to step forward and do whatever is needed to take care of our community,” said Cheryl Wolfe, president and chief executive officer, Salem Health. “After developing the state’s first mass vaccination clinic in January, we are pleased to add our mobile vaccine clinic program as another way to reach out to our community to bring health and healing.”
Shane Emmert, Director of Salem Vaccination Clinics, said the team has received positive feedback about the program.
“It’s been an awesome opportunity, getting out in the community, getting to those patients who have barriers getting into the mass vaccination sites,” Emmert said. “Being able to take the vaccine to them where they live and work has been a wonderful opportunity.”
The clinic, held in the Falls City Community Center and Fire Hall, distributed 149 single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccines, which Emmert said proves to be ideal when the allotment from the state has been inconsistent.
“We utilize Johnson and Johnson for mobile clinics when we can, that’s our preference,” Emmert said. “But if it’s not available, we’ll use Moderna or Pfizer and plan on coming back out to the site 21 or 28 days later (for the second shot).”
AJ Foscoli, Falls City’s city manager, said the city appreciated the visit.
“We, as a small community, owe a great debt of gratitude to all of the professional staff of Salem Health who administered the vaccines, as well as the many volunteers who helped make this event a success,” he said. “We look forward to being able to host another similar event again in the future.”
Emmert said the recent spike in positive COVID cases in Polk County and throughout the state demonstrates the importance of getting vaccinated.
“We want to put as many shots in arms as we can. Whether that’s through the mobile clinic or Polk County Clinic at WOU, either way giving shots in arms is extremely important,” Emmert said.
Of note: The CDC has paused use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Individuals who have received the vaccine who experience severe headaches, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after the shot, should contact their health care provider.
Guidance for vaccinations is constantly changing, for the latest updated information go to SalemHealth.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.