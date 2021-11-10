MONMOUTH — Monmouth’s next city hall is 80% designed, City Manager Marty Wine told the City Council on Nov. 2.
The 1,500-square-foot new building will be on the site of the present city hall, and city officials hope to have the old building demolished in January 2022. Wine said the current building is expected to be vacated by Nov. 29.
The council also approved first reading of a comprehensive plan amendment, heard a largely favorable report from Finance Director Janet Chenard, and heard Brent DeMoe, director of the Polk County Family-Community Outreach, discuss the resources the organization provides.
Randy Myers, who lives on the 8.6-acre area adjacent to Highway 99W, is seeking to have it rezoned from public service to low-density residential. He contends that the city needs the largely agricultural area for development. Chenard reported that MINET has paid the city nearly 50% more for October through December than it did for the same period last year. On the negative side, she said gasoline revenues are expected to drop because of the COVID pandemic.
On another financial matter, Chenard said that a $4,000 interfund loan for debt service for the general obligation bond would have to be repaid to the general fund within one year.
Outreach resources DeMoe described were:
The annual Community Resource Guide for Polk, Marion, and Yamhill counties.
Suicide prevention.
A Veterans Service office that he said has brought millions of dollars of benefits to Polk County.
A resource center that, although based in Dallas, has residents of Monmouth and Independence comprising 55% of those served and “can do just about everything over the phone.”
School-based mental health services that include seven staffers in the Central School District.
A warming center project for the cold season that involves several churches.
In other business, the council appointed Jeanette Moore to the Arts and Culture Commission and Lucinda Ammonson to the Library Commission.
