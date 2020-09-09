Itemizer-Observer
MONMOUTH — Monmouth Community Development Director Suzanne Dufner will be taking on some new responsibilities.
The 2020-21 budget includes funding to provide increased support to initiate increased economic development and urban renewal activities, Chad Olsen, interim city manager told councilors in an Aug. 26 memo.
“Suzanne agreed to take on the economic development role,” Olsen told councilors at their Sept. 1 meeting. “Call that as you will, I’ve just been referring to it as the coordinator’s position.”
The city originally intended to use $45,000 out of the urban renewal fund to hire an economic development specialist.
“That would provide some relief to Suzanne, given the many different things that she does,” Olsen said. “The department currently does not have the capacity to assume the economic development initiative without some additional staff support. In lieu of hiring an economic development person, the director would assume those activities and we would backfill the operations to have someone come in and provide general office support as well as land use and planning activities.”
Dufner will still be the supervisor, but will also be in charge of the economic development effort, he said.
“What we think that does is develop internal capacity in that area,” Olsen said. “So instead of hiring someone to come in and then leave after a couple of years, we would basically be developing the internal capacity in the department. There’s not a cost savings … we think it’s a more effective way to go about this position and the direction of the economic development activities and certainly over the long term it would provide increased continuity.”
Olsen said he wanted to notify councilors to make sure there were no concerns about the shift.
“I think its a great idea,” Koontz said. “Much of our current growth and economic development has happened with Suzanne trying to juggle that and various other things and I am pleased to say that every report I get from our community is glowing about the service she provides.”
Koontz said her only concern is it was meant to initially be a two-year position.
“My only thought is she does this for two years and in two years we have to yank those urban renewal dollars and she goes back to trying to do it all herself,” Koontz said. “Did we think about that?”
“Yeah, so in the urban renewal plan that we provided the agency, the plan is set to be in place for five years,” Olsen said. “So there’s funding there for five years. While we talked about it as a limited term duration position – two years – hopefully the funding will be there for longer term than that.”
The urban renewal indebtedness is estimated to be paid of by 2031 or 2032, he said, and that will “free up a lot of capacity for the general fund to take on activities that it hasn’t been able to take on because of the increment that’s been released to the agency.”
There will be a gap, he said.
“I thought about that. I feel really confident for the first five years,” Olsen said.
Councilor Chris Lopez said he appreciated the thoughtfulness that went into considering the change.
“Believing in putting efforts where they are most effective and I believe that Suzanne will be a wonderful contribution anywhere in the city, but especially with the truncated timeline we’re experiencing with the need to utilize the funds for the urban renewal district,” Lopez said. “It’s a great call and thank you for putting this together.”
