October 13, Independence, Oregon — At approximately 5:00 AM, SWAT officers from the Oregon State Police assisted officers from the Independence Police Department in the arrest of a felon on Grand Street.
OSP SWAT began their entrance with a knock on the door, to which they received no answer. Officers then deployed flash bangs, a method of disorientation, and apprehended the suspect with little resistance. No officers or civilians were hurt during the arrest.
“The Independence Police Department commends the efforts of our partners at Oregon State Police for their professionalism and cooperation with our agency during this arrest,” said Independence Police Chief Robert Mason.
The suspect was identified as Guadalupe Trujillo, 34, of Independence, Oregon. He is currently lodged at the Polk County Jail for Assault IV- Domestic, Menacing, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Coercion, Kidnapping II, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm charges.
