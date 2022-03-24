Mayor Brian Dalton didn’t paint a rosy picture but stressed he remains optimistic for the future of Dallas during his State of the City March 21, at the Dallas Civics center. In his address, he gave the city's current conditions and some of his future visions of the town, including revitalizing the old Weyerhaeuser property that stands abandoned, industrializing the La Creole Node, and building a new dam at Mercer Reservoir.
Dalton opened by saying he kept his promise in 2020 that 2021 would not be boring with some help from Mother Nature.
"Last year, I guaranteed that 2021 wouldn't be boring, and I think we were successful. Mother Nature shaped our year. It started with a big ice storm, then the drought, and record high temperatures—106 degrees in Dallas and 117 degrees in Salem. If you can imagine that it is like the Sahara Desert," Dalton said.
Next, the mayor commented on the popularity and growth of the city over the past three years, highlighting the increase in new housing and the growing population.
"In the big picture, Dallas remains immensely popular and continues as one of the fastest-growing cities in the state. In the past three years, we have built about 500 new dwellings with about 1,300 new residents. Way more than one resident joining us every single day for the past 36 months (about 3 years). Dallas High School, in contrast, has about 900 students, so 1,300 new residents in three years is a real passel," he said.
"I think the key to our success here is plain and simple – first-class livability and great location with little fanfare. Dallas has that small-town attitude of neighborliness and goodwill that makes us ever more popular, fuels our growth, and perpetuates the love Dallas theme. When it is all said and done, Dallas is a big success story. It is a great place to grow and live, but how do we keep it going and going?" Dalton asked hypothetically.
Dalton also wants to invest in Dallas which would cost more taxpayer dollars, but it is something that he said, if the city has not done in the past, the town would not be the way we see it today.
"This is the way I see it – Dallas is loaded with potential. It cannot be business as usual, there must be some breakthroughs, and some that are with some risks. I will pick three," Dalton said.
Dalton pitched his plan for the abandoned Weyerhaeuser mill site, in which he proposed constructing a street connecting Main Street to Monmouth cutoff. This would divide the property into smaller lots used for commercial properties.
"First is creating a truly transformative plan for the abandoned 66-acre Weyerhaeuser Mill site that remains derelict after its closure some 13 years ago. Halfway measures and false starts have brought no good results, so this is truly a radical plan that is ordered to jumpstart this thing. The basics have been proposed, and this year seems the time for action. In my vision, I'd say how about punching a wide street bisecting the site connecting Main Street to Monmouth cutoff, which grabs access to a wide variety of medium-sized lots. This could accommodate both industry and various forms of commerce depending on expanding our central court in the south."
Dalton said these new industries will create more wealth for the city by funneling tax dollars from the new businesses and industries, which would be used to develop more infrastructure.
Next, Dalton suggested developing the La Creole Node by Polk Station Road for more commercial business, adding growth to the city and generating revenue for more infrastructure and development, creating a cycle of income for the town and city growth.
"Second, let's fully tackle a LaCreole Node close to Polk Station Road to open the possibilities for commercial development in North Dallas. We have so few lots left for commercial development in town, maybe a fast-food restaurant or two," he said. "We really don't have any good options in the short term for commercial development, general commercial development other than to move in fast forward to developing this node."
Finally, Dalton touched on his plan to address the drought issue, getting water to last beyond 2035.
"Third to attack the drought situation. We need more water now! Our water supply will see us through to about 2035 under normal conditions, but what happens then?" Dalton asked, "The climate forecast is for dryer summers and wetter winters, and we are beginning to see this."
He shared an aerial map of Mercer Reservoir showing his proposed location for the dam.
"At Mercer Reservoir, there is a possibility of a dam upstream of Mercer Reservoir. There is also some talk about a dam just downstream and an offsite s storage. So, the possibility of counting Mercer reservoir, we would have four times the acre-feet that are dams would, and lots and lots of benefits. It could capture a part of the flow each spring and push it downstream in the dry summer to increase the flow and cool down the Creek for the fish," Dalton proposed. "These three may seem like tough, expensive, and radical projects now if we look back in time in bold terms is exactly what we need to do."
Dalton concluded with a Greek proverb that summarized his state of the city address.
“Society grows great when old men plant trees in whose shape they know they shall never sit,'" he said.
