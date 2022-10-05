Students and faculty are not the only ones traveling along the sidewalks of Western Oregon University. As one travels the campus, one might see a little white robot that resembles the lovable star from the Disney film “Wall-E.”
Daxbot is a robot company located in Philomath, Oregon, that brings the little robot to the WOU campus with one mission in mind - to deliver food orders from restaurants around Monmouth to students and other customers on the WOU campus. currently, there are eight robots on the WOU campus.
Weighing in at about 120 pounds and named after Dex Diner from Star Wars, a small eatery in a dilapidated industrial area of the planet Coruscant. The little robots seem to have a personality of their own, which can be seen through the expression of the LED eyes of the robot. The head movements make it appear that the robot has some life-like characteristics, which, according to Jason Richards chief executive officer at Daxbot. was done on purpose.
“There were a few design things that went into it, one thing being, to create it as life like as possible. Meaning as its being trained, it needs to move and act as a human does,” said Richards. “For example, if someone is coming up behind me, I can hear they are behind me, they have two speakers on the back for stereo, but it is not until they turn around that they can see what is behind them. We train the robot to know what’s going on by using all its senses rather than just 360 cameras.”
The robot travels the sidewalks at about four miles per hour which is about the walking speed of an average person. But without a governor, the robots can reach speeds up to 20 mph.
“If you have a robot going down the sidewalk at 20 mph, it would be a little unnerving. So their cruising speed when they are on the sidewalk is about four miles an hour, about the average pace,” Richards explained.
Not everyone is used to seeing these robots in their environment. Richards said that people are taking to these robots in different ways. Some think the robots are great and a segue to the future, while others feel that this is the beginning of the terminators. Still others believe that these little machines will start taking jobs once performed by humans.
“The original vision with Dax was to not just to create a delivery robot. The first job that people are looking for happens to be food delivery. That is just because people know about Uber Eats or Door Dash,” Richards said. “So, it seems like it makes sense, but as there is more and more labor shortages, we’ve been finding that there’s more and more need for different tasks and jobs that robots can do. The first thing was to create a robot that goes into the 21st century and the second was to make it friendly enough that people want it on their streets.
“If you look at the entirety of the adoption curve you have super nerds like myself they’re really excited about robots, then you have people that either think Skynet is coming or that you just see a bunch of pallet jacks running around stealing people’s jobs. Neither of those things we wanted to be true, so we said OK well there is a robot that actually looks like a robot that people want to hold onto and be friends with. It is friendly and brings up the value of the campus that he is on rather than detracting from it,” Richards added.
Once the robot delivers food from participating restaurants, the customer shows the robot a QR code. After that is presented to the robot, it opens its drawer located in the belly. Once the food is retrieved, the customer gives the robot a thumbs-up, and it will close its drawer and move on to the next order pick-up.
Currently, the robots work the same hours as the restaurants in which they are assigned. But in the future, Richards is hopeful that there will be more demand for Dax to perform other duties such as security, walking with students that do not feel safe walking on their own, helping around in shops or retirement communities, or countless other applications.
One thing that Richards made clear is that there is a human element behind the scenes to ensure that the robots are doing what they are supposed to do, or help customers with a hard time interacting with the robot. One example is when the customer gives the thumbs-up, they need to do it in front of the cameras below the LED eyes of the robot. The “eyes” are just LED lights. But for the most part, the little robots are self-sustaining and able to interact with the community with little problems.
Once their job is done for the day, they head to their headquarters, where their batteries will be taken out and charged for the night. Then the next day, they are off to work again, delivering food to their customers and integrating into the human world.
