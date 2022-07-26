The Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association is hosting a debate between the three gubernatorial candidates - Democrat Tina Kotek, Independent Betsy Johnson and Republican Christine Drazan - at their convention Friday, July 29 at 2 p.m. Live streamed right here.
Watch ONPA hosted governor's debate LIVE Streamed right here
