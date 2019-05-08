Nevaeh Ferguson, resident of Monmouth, Oregon, passed away with her father, Brian, on April 13, 2019, from injuries sustained in a car accident. She was 17.
Nevaeh was born in Portland, Oregon, on Oct. 6, 2001. She is survived by her mother Carrie-Ann; stepfather Charles Rosenboom; as well as her siblings, Hayden, Aliyah, and Brooklyn Ferguson and Shawn, Kiara, and Jonny Rosenboom. She was a junior at Central High School and enjoyed reading and riding horses in her free time.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 4, 3:30 p.m. at the Rickreall Event Center, 305 Nesmith Road, Rickreall, OR. Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.