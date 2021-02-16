Insurers must cover COVID-19 vaccinations
PORTLAND — Oregon now requires health benefit plans in Oregon to cover costs of vaccination for COVID-19, following an order by state Public Health Director Rachael Banks.
The Jan. 27 determination cites Oregon Revised Statute 743A.264 (2) and (3) in mandating that private health plans operating in Oregon not charge patients for most costs related to providing the vaccine. That includes the cost of all doses of the vaccine and associated supplies, and expenses for administering the shot, such as those related to staff time.
The Oregon Health Plan and Medicare programs do not charge patients for costs of vaccinations.
Oregonians who have questions about their insurance coverage are encouraged to contact their Coordinated Care Organization, insurance company or agent. If they still have questions or concerns, consumer advocates are available.
Oregon Health Plan: Call Oregon Health Authority at 800-273-0557 (toll-free).
Commercial insurance plans: Call the Oregon Division of Financial Regulation at 888-877-4894 (toll-free).
Medicare: Call 800-633-4227 (toll-free).
Chemeketa adds diesel mechanics program
BROOKS — Chemeketa Community College celebrated the opening of its new Diesel Technology Training Center in Brooks last month.
Marion County contributed $100,000 toward equipment and infrastructure. Gov. Kate Brown’s Regional Solutions program committed to providing an additional $200,000.
The first cohort of students in the Diesel Technology Program started hands-on classes January, and are using new and used equipment donated by local industry and employers who are seeking a highly trained workforce in this area.
The demand for skilled diesel technicians provided fuel to launch the program, which has been in development for five years. The center is located near the college’s Brooks Center.
The Diesel Technology Training Center will train technicians with its industry specific, two-year associate degree program with required internship hours. It is designed to prepare individuals to become qualified diesel service technicians. Upon completion of the program students will earn a Diesel Technology Associate of Applied Science Degree.
Chemeketa anticipates adding additional full-time faculty in the near future.
For more information about Chemeketa’s Diesel Technology Program, visit: go.chemeketa.edu/diesel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.