SW Polk Fire station gets first call
FALLS CITY — Southwest Polk Fire District’s new Bridgeport Community Fire Station had its first call on Thursday, Dec. 30,2021.
At 10:23 a.m., SW Polk was dispatched to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Falls City Road and Liberty Road. There were minor injuries reported and no transport required.
SW Polk was assisted by Dallas Fire & EMS, Falls City Fire Department and Polk County Sheriff.
Dallas Food bank in need of fruit
DALLAS — The Dallas Food Bank food needs are ever changing. Currently, the food bank is in need of canned fruit and fruit juice.
This time of year, little fresh fruit is donated, and there is a higher need for canned fruit and juices. The food bank uses the USDA food guidelines when providing food to the families ensuring a balanced food supply. Fruit is limited at this time at the food bank.
If you have extra canned fruit or fruit juice in your pantry, the food bank would love to have it to pass out to the families. Food can be donated at the food bank Monday through Friday starting at 9 a.m., at 322 Main Street, Suite 180 in Dallas.
For more information contact the food bank at 503-623-3578.
Two Dallas men arrested in West Salem robbery
WEST SALEM — Salem Police detectives arrested two people involved in the Dec. 21, 2021 armed robbery of a West Salem convenience store.
The two male suspects, identified as Aspen Hale, 21, and Dominick Howland, 21, both Dallas residents, were taken into custody after the investigation and lodged at the Polk County Jail on the charges of first-degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.
On Dec. 21, Salem patrol officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Plaid Pantry store in the 2500 block of Wallace Road. A female employee reported two suspects confronted her while outside the store at approximately 4:20 a.m. during a work break. One suspect pointed a gun at her and ordered her into the store where a second employee was working. The armed suspect held both employees at gunpoint while the second suspect stole items from the store. Both suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle.
Through the investigation, Salem Police detectives were able to link the suspects back to a car crash investigation on Dec. 26 in which one of the vehicle occupants was found with a firearm. A subsequent search warrant on the car resulted in evidence which tied both Hale and Howland to the Plaid Pantry robbery.
Hale and Howland were apprehended at a residence in Dallas with the assistance of the Dallas Police Department and Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
The case is now being handled by the Office of the Polk County District Attorney.
Boy Scouts offer Christmas tree recycling
POLK COUNTY — The Boy Scout Troop 38 is offering Christmas tree recycling services for residents in Dallas, Independence and Monmouth. The troop will be picking up trees Jan. 8-9 and 15-16.
To schedule a pickup, contact Troop 38 by calling 503-877-9714 or emailing t38tress@yahoo.com.
Attach check or cash donations to the tree.
Southwest Polk holds station open houses
POLK COUNTY — Southwest Polk Rural Fire District will hold three ribbon cuttings and open houses at its three new fire stations in the coming weeks.
The first is Wednesday (today) at the Salt Creek Station, 15455 Salt Creek Road in Dallas. The ribbon cutting will begin the event and the open house runs until 2 p.m.
Rickreall Station, 9105 Rickreall Road in Rickreall is Jan. 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Bridgeport Station is on Jan. 19 at 11:30 a.m. at 6040 S Kings Valley Hwy, Dallas.
For more information: 503-925-4275.
Out-of-state campers fees increase at state parks
SALEM — As of Jan. 1, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) is charging out-of-state residents 25% more for RV sites for stays as directed by the Oregon Legislature.
Oregon residents with RVs pay an RV license plate fee, with some proceeds going to state park operations. The surcharge is designed to achieve parity, and the revenue it generates will pay for day-to-day operations and repairs to state parks, which are not funded by taxes.
The increase applies to all sites with hookups for recreational vehicles. Including lodging tax, a typical RV site with sewer and electrical hookups will cost $30-$50 per night for non-residents, compared to $24-$40 for Oregon residents. The increase does not affect existing reservations.
Residents and non-residents will pay the same rate for all other site types, including tent sites, cabins and yurts.
Rate ranges for all site types are posted at stateparks.oregon.gov; exact rates are calculated when visitors make a reservation. Reservations can be booked at oregonstateparks.reserveamerica.com and by phone at 1-800-452-5687, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday (closed holidays).
Oregon USDA hosts “Beginning Farmer Ranchers: In The Know”
PORTLAND — Are you new to farming or ranching, thinking about becoming a producer or serve this audience in your work? You’re invited to Oregon USDA Beginning Farmer Ranchers: In The Know Virtual Events 2022.
Oregon’s Beginning Farmer Rancher (BFR) Team and Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) small farm and organic specialists are offering opportunities to learn more about USDA programs and how they can benefit those new to farming or ranching.
Join us online for Oregon USDA’s Beginning Farmer Ranchers: In The Know informational virtual event series on Tuesday, Jan. 11, April 12, and July 12. All events run from 10 a.m. to noon.
The January session will focus on the USDA Rural Development Value-added Producer program. The Value-Added Producer Grant (VAPG) program helps agricultural producers enter into value-added activities related to the processing and marketing of new products. The goals of this program are to generate new products, create and expand marketing opportunities and increase producer income. Additionally, representatives from the Oregon Farm Service Agency (FSA), Risk Management Agency (RMA), and USDA NRCS will provide informational presentations during the first portion of the session. Participants then have the opportunity to join agency representatives in one-on-one breakouts for agency-specific question and answer sessions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.