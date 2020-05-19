Keller Williams donates to food bank
DALLAS — Each year on the second Thursday of May, Keller Williams agents and staff from around the world work to “Give Where You Live” for the annual #KWRedDay. This year, the Cornerstone Team office, located in Dallas, hosted a food and donation drive benefiting Dallas Food Bank. They also welcomed several new Keller Williams Agents from the Capital City Salem office, but who live in Dallas, to participate in the event.
Together both offices brought in 460 pounds of food and $1,675 dollars in donations.
“We were thrilled with the turnout from the people in our community that were willing and able to give to those in need in our community, many of whom are small business owners,” said Yolanda Zuger, principal broker of the Cornerstone Team.
Salem Health board adds Zook, Columbus
SALEM — Salem Health Hospitals and Clinics recently added two community leaders to its board of trustees. Mark Zook and Jenn Columbus began serving three-year terms in early April.
Zook, of West Salem, earned his undergraduate degree from Western Oregon University, and then attended Southern Oregon University where he completed a Master of Business Administration. He later attended the University of Oregon and obtained a Master of Science in Educational Leadership. He also holds a specialized degree from Emory University Graduate School of Executive Bank Management.
For almost 30 years, Zook has served residents of the mid-Willamette Valley at Maps Credit Union at its Marion and Polk County branches — the past 13 years as president and CEO.
Columbus, of Independence, graduated from the University of Oregon and received a Bachelor of Arts in Family and Human Services, with a minor in special education.
Starting in 2006, Columbus supervised visitation and case management of families and children enrolled in family dependency treatment for nonprofit Family Building Blocks. She also coordinated grants and volunteers. In 2013, Columbus became the northwest area manager for Start Making a Reader Today (SMART), a nonprofit promoting children’s literacy.
Red Cross needs donors during pandemic
POLK COUNTY — As COVID-19 continues to affect everyday life, people may not be thinking about blood donation. But blood and platelets are needed daily to help patients battling disease and facing the unexpected. Donating blood is an easy way to care for each other and ensure hospitals have the blood products patients rely on.
The American Red Cross asks healthy individuals who are feeling well to make an appointment to donate this May by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Donors should schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
If you donate blood between May 15-31, you will receive a Red Cross “We are all in this together” T-shirt while supplies last.
The following are locations of local blood drives during the month of May:
Dallas — May 29 at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Faith Evangelical Free Church, 2290 E Ellendale Ave.
Independence — May 21 at 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., at Cornerstone Church, 4395 Independence Highway.
West Salem — May 22 at 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Monmouth Stake Salem-Eola, 3154 Eola Dr NW
