Third property tax payment due
POLK COUNTY — The Polk County Tax Office reminds taxpayers who pay their property taxes in trimester payments that the third installment is due by Friday, May 15th. Payments may be mailed, paid online or by phone.
The Courthouse is currently closed to the public, but there is a new secure tax payment drop box in the parking lot on the Jefferson Street side of the Courthouse. It is located on the north end of the parking lot and is the first of two drop boxes.
Credit, Debit Card and e-Check payments may be made online or by phone. Call Toll free 1-866-215-1835 or visit www.co.polk.or.us - select Online Services, then Tax Services. There is a 2.49% convenience fee on Credit/Debit transactions, or payment by e-Check is $2.00. Payments that are mailed MUST bear the May 15th postmark to avoid interest.
CHS WiFi access coming soon
INDEPENDENCE — WiFi will be available in the east parking lot at Central High School this week, according to a Central School District news release.
It will be available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6, and from 8 a.m. t o 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, and Friday, May 8.
The parking lot will be staffed with people to offer light user support, as well as educate users on maintaining social distancing.
District staff asks that users remain in their cars. The WiFi is for district-issued Chromebooks.
The district will offer WiFi at additional hours and locations as quickly as they can, the release states.
