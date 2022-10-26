Brandi Mendoza, Independence city council
1 - What are your top three priorities for Independence?
Although I have more than three, I think the excessive spending and cost of living in Independence is my biggest priority. I was born and raised in Independence, and now my husband and I are raising our 4 children here. I love this city, and it is extremely frustrating and sad that the cost of living is completely out of control. The utility of water in Independence is much higher than that of neighboring cities ie: Monmouth. The city has been excessively spending and has not paid any attention to infrastructure until very recently. For example there is a plan to spend $39 million just for our failing sewer system. If we continue in this direction, Independence will no longer be affordable for my family or to many of those who currently call Independence their home.
Another priority of mine, is serving the entire city of Independence. We live in a very diverse and beautiful city. I have watched many city council meetings and it amazes me that I still do not feel represented culturally. I am tired of hearing politicians use catch phrases and slogans and do very little to actually represent the culture of this city, and its values. It is time for change and time for the people to be equally represented on our city council.
Finally, my third priority is public safety. Crime is increasing in all of Oregon, but specifically we are seeing an increase in crime in Independence. I want to feel safe, and I want my children to feel safe. Our beautiful city is starting to show signs of going in the direction of Salem or Portland and I’d like to keep our city beautiful and safe.
2 - What is the City Councilor’s roll in accomplishing these goals?
The City Councilor’s roll in accomplishing these goals is to work for the people, not for other political partners. We must run on a budget that is within our means. We must cut out things that are more for beautification and less for a functioning city; and focus on infrastructure, our children and the people currently in Independence.
3 - Why are you running for city council and why are you the right person for the position?
I am running for city council because I want to make a difference, I want to help get Independence back on track. I would like to see my neighbors to continue to be my neighbors. I want Independence to continue to be the community I grew up in and not just a tourist destination. I want the people of Independence to be able to stay, including the Hispanic community that is being disproportionately displaced due to the cost of living. I am tired of the same status quo that has gotten us into this situation. I’m here to make a difference and work for the people.
4 - What does a successful Independence look like in 10 years?
A successful Independence, 10 years from now, is one where we continue to have our beautiful diversity. We work toward improving our schools, streets, water and sewer. We stop looking for and advertising for people to move here and start appreciating and representing those who are already here. Nearly half of Independence is below the poverty level. If the city continues in the direction it is going, will there be a place for people who don’t earn enough money? Will they be replaced by wealthier people? I don’t understand the city’s attempt to displace so many people in such a short time. Success means livability to me. It means our city is financially secure, our people’s taxes are used for infrastructure, for actual growth and city health, not just for a pretty postcard setting.
