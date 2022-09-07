Archery
Top Scoring Bare Bow Archery - Wyatt Dizney
Top Scoring Compound Bow Archery - Leo Mellein
Compound Bow Improvement, Reserve Champion - Eleanor Burns
Compound Bow Improvement, Champion - Wyatt Tharp
Art
Outstanding Art Exhibit featuring an Animal - Colleen Anderson
Outstanding Expressive Arts, - Intermediate Exhibit - Sean Morris
Outstanding Expressive Arts, Junior Exhibit - Dashiell McNett-Barth
Outstanding Expressive Arts, Senior Exhibit - Abby Thorsen
Outstanding Wearable Arts Exhibit - Maddie Sorenson
Beef
Reserve Grand Champion Market Steer, 4-H or FFA - Kylie Tish
Reserve Champion Junior Beef Showman, Alyssa Pederson
Reserve Champion Intermediate Beef Showman - Maddie Jones
Reserve Champion Senior Beef Showman - Faith Fitts
Champion Intermediate Beef Showman - Kylie Tish
Champion Senior Beef Showman - Joseph Alger
Grand Champion Beef Showman - Kylie Tish
Best of Show Bred & Owned Market Steer, 4-H or FFA - Maddi Jones
Champion Black Angus, 4-H or FFA - Alyssa Pederson
Champion Crossbred, 4-H or FFA- Owen Jones
Champion Other, 4-H or FFA - Joseph Alger
Champion Shorthorn, 4-H or FFA - Kylie Tish
Reserve Champion Crossbred, 4-H or FFA - Maddie Jones
Reserve Champion Hereford, 4-H or FFA - Cooper Daniels
Reserve Champion Other, 4-H or FFA - Kord Setniker
Reserve Champion Shorthorn, 4-H or FFA - Kylie Tish
Best Black Angus Female - Alyssa Pederson
Champion Junior Beef Showman - Kord Setniker
Grand Champion Beef Female - Kylie Tish
Grand Champion Market Steer, 4-H or FFA - Joseph Alger
Reserve Grand Champion Beef Showman - Joseph Alger
Champion Hereford Steer - Kord Setniker
Champion Beef Breed Exhibitor, 4-H or FFA - Kylie Tish
Reserve Champion Beef Breed Exhibitor, 4-H or FFA - Kord Setniker
Reserve Grand Champion Beef Female - Kylie Tish
Cats
Champion Decorated Cat Cage - Erynn Foley
Grand Champion Cat in Show - Caden Foley
Champion Costumed Cat - Erynn Foley
Reserve Grand Champion Cat Showman - Erynn Foley
Grand Champion Cat Showman - Devyn Foley
Cavy
Reserve Grand Champion Cavy - Veda Brown
Champion Intermediate Cavy Showman - Jodi Brown
Champion Junior Cavy Showman - Kindan Brotherton
Grand Champion Cavy - Kindan Brotherton
Reserve Grand Champion Cavy Showman - Veda Brown
Grand Champion Cavy Showman - Jodi Brown
Ceramics
Outstanding Ceramic Exhibit - Abby Thorsen
Commissioner’s Choice
Craig Pope - Hannah Russell
Jeremy Gordon - Serenna Thorsen
Lyle Mordhorst - Colleen Anderson
Contest
2nd Place Monster Cookie - Jodi Brown
3rd Place Monster Cookie - Amber Stewart
Best Monster Cookie - Hallie Sorenson
Champion Flower Arranging Contestant - Maddie Sorenson
Dairy Cattle
Grand Champion Dairy Cattle Showman - Jackson Kent
Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Cattle Showman - Hadley Setniker
Champion Dairy Cattle Female - Grace Faber
Champion Junior Dairy Cattle Showman - Hadley Setniker
Outstanding Dairy Cattle Exhibitor 4-H - Jackson Kent
Champion Dairy Cattle Breed Exhibitor, 4-H or FFA - Jackson Kent
Reserve Champion Dairy Cattle Breed Exhibitor, 4-H or FFA - Grace Faber
Champion Senior Dairy Cattle Showman - Jackson Kent
Champion Intermediate Dairy Cattle Showman - Grace Faber
Dogs
Highest Scoring Dog in Trial - Lonnie Stork
High Scoring Beginning Novice Obedience - Lonnie Stork
Champion Intermediate Dog Showman - Jodi Brown
Champion Junior Dog Showman - Jessi DeJong
Grand Champion Dog Showman - Serenna Thorsen
High Scoring Graduate Novice Dog Obedience - Abby Thorsen
Reserve Grand Champion Dog Showman - Jodi Brown
High Scoring Pre-Novice Dog Obedience - Jessi DeJong
High Combined Dog Exhibitor - Lonnie Stork
Champion Senior Dog Showman - Serenna Thorsen
Top Educational Displays
Dogs - Caden Foley
Marine Science - Dashiell McNett-Barth
Horticulture - Dashiell McNett-Barth
Horse - Hannah Russell
Poultry - Colleen Anderson
Fairboard Choice
Caden Foley
Dashiell McNett-Barth
Jenna Tompkins
Naomi Calef
Dashiell McNett-Barth
Koyie Kekeuewa
Tatum Hutcheson
Fiber Arts
Top Crocheting Exhibit - Hannah Russell
Outstanding Fiber Arts Exhibit - Hannah Russell
Foods
Outstanding Intermediate Foods Exhibit - Sarah Park
Outstanding Junior Foods Exhibit - Devyn Foley
Reserve Grand Champion Food Preservation Exhibit - Caden Foley
Outstanding Dehydrated Food Exhibit - Dashiell McNett-Barth
Grand Champion Food Preservation Exhibit - Jodi Brown
Champion Cake Decorating Exhibit Junior, Intermediate or Senior - Elizabeth Lutz-Calef
Outstanding Cookie - Alex Burwash
Outstanding Intermediate Foods Contestant - Caden Foley
Outstanding Recipe Collection - Caden Foley
Outstanding Junior Foods Contestant - Erynn Foley
Goat
Grand Champion Overall Goat Showman (all species) - Aleah Sanchez
Reserve Champion Overall Goat Showman (all species) - Faith Sanchez
Goat Dairy
Champion Senior Dairy Goat Showman - Faith Sanchez
Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Goat Showman - Aleah Sanchez
Grand Champion Dairy Goat Doe - Rebecca Stevens (FFA)
Grand Champion Dairy Goat Showman - Faith Sanchez
Champion Dairy Goat Breed Exhibitor, 4-H or FFA - Rebecca Stevens
Reserve Champion Dairy Goat Breed Exhibitor, 4-H or FFA - Faith Sanchez
Goat Meat
Grand Champion Meat Goat Doe - Jenna Tompkins
Champion Intermediate Meat Goat Showman - Kylie Tish
Champion Junior Meat Goat Showman - Keylee Bagby
Champion Senior Meat Goat Showman - Jenna Tompkins
Grand Champion Market Goat, 4-H or FFA - Dakoda Bennett
Best of Show Bred & Owned Market Goat, 4-H or FFA - Jenna Tompkins
Grand Champion Meat Goat Showman - Jenna Tompkins
Champion Meat Goat Breed Exhibitor, 4-H or FFA - Jenna Tompkins
Reserve Champion Meat Goat Breed Exhibitor, 4-H or FFA - Leanne Floto
Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat, 4-H or FFA - Jenna Tompkins
Reserve Grand Champion Meat Goat Showman - Kylie Tish
Goat Pygmy
Champion Pygmy Goat Senior Doe - Keylee Bagby
Champion Junior Pygmy Goat Showman - Keylee Bagby
Grand Champion Pygmy Goat Showman - Keylee Bagby
Champion Pygmy Goat Herd - Keylee Bagby
Grand Champion Pygmy Goat Doe In Show - Keylee Bagby
Horticulture
Top Intermediate Vegetable Exhibit - Jodi Brown
Top Junior Vegetable Exhibit - Hort
Outstanding Flower Arrangement - Hort
Top Herb Exhibit - Dashiell McNett-Barth
Top Junior Cut Flower Exhibit - Devyn Foley
Outstanding Horticulture Exhibit - Devyn Foley
Outstanding Container Flower Exhibit - Dashiell McNett-Barth
Outstanding Container Veggie Exhibit - Dashiell McNett-Barth
Live Animal
Live Animal Award - Emma Smith
Master Showman
Champion Large Animal Master Showman - Jackson Kent
Reserve Champion Large Animal Master Showman - Faith Sanchez
Photography
Top Intermediate Photography Entry - Jonah Stork
Top Junior Photography Entry - Dashiell McNett-Barth
Top Senior Photography Entry - Serenna Thorsen
Poultry
Reserve Champion Intermediate Poultry Showman - Colleen Anderson
Best Bird In Show Poultry (all poultry divisions) - Layton Hasson-Wood
Champion Intermediate Poultry Showman - Hannah Russell
Champion Junior Poultry Showman - Layton Hasson
Champion Senior Poultry Showman - Lonnie Stork
Grand Champion Poultry Showman - Hannah Russell
Reserve Grand Champion Poultry Showman - Colleen Anderson
Reserve Grand Champion Pen of 3 Market Chickens, 4-H or FFA - Sayanna Williams FFA
Grand Champion Pen of 3 Market Chickens, 4-H or FFA - Layton Hasson-Wood
Best Bantam In Show - Layton Hasson-Wood
Best of Show Eggs - Keylee Bagby
Reserve Champion Junior Poultry Showman - Johanna Park
Reserve Champion Senior Poultry Showman - Abigale Cape
Presentation
Outstanding Junior Presentation - James Anderson
Outstanding Intermediate Presentation - Colleen Anderson
Rabbit
Grand Champion Best of Show- Integrity Gunder
Champion Intermediate Rabbit Showman - Hannah Russell
Grand Champion Pen of 3 Market Rabbits, 4-H or FFA - Lyianna Amsberry FFA
Reserve Champion Heavyweight Rabbit in Show - Kaden Collman
Reserve Champion Lightweight Rabbit in Show - Kindon Brotherton
Champion Junior Rabbit Showman - Elizabeth Neese
Champion Heavyweight Rabbit in Show - Integrity Gunder
Grand Champion Rabbit Showman - Abigail Cape
Best of Show Bred & Owned Market Rabbit Pen, 4-H or FFA - Abigail Cape
Champion Rabbit Breed Exhibitor - Integrity Gunder
Reserve Champion Rabbit Breed Exhibitor - Chelsea Bowman
Reserve Grand Champion Pen of 3 Market Rabbits, 4-H or FFA - Kallen Collman
Champion Senior Rabbit Showman - Abigail Cape
Reserve Grand Champion Rabbit Showman - Hannah Russell
Champion Lightweight Rabbit in Show - Chelsea Bowman
Sewing
Outstanding Fashion Revue Model - Colleen Anderson
Outstanding First Year Clothing Exhibit - Erynn Foley
Outstanding Exhibit Using Quilting, Piecing or Embellishment - Caden Foley
Outstanding Quilt Exhibit - Caden Foley
Outstanding Junior Clothing Exhibit - Johanna Park
Outstanding Clothing Exhibit at least 60% Wool - Johanna Park
Outstanding Non-Garment Exhibit Sewn by Hand or Machine - Erynn Foley
Sheep
Champion Senior Sheep Showman - Brayden McAllister
Grand Champion Market Lamb, 4-H or FFA - Leanne Floto
Champion Junior Sheep Showman - Kennedy Reynolds
Grand Champion Sheep Showman - Kennedy Reynolds
Champion Intermediate Sheep Showman - Abigayle McAllister
Best of Show Bred & Owned Market Lamb, 4-H or FFA - Leanne Floto
Reserve Grand Champion Sheep Showman - Abigayle McAllister
Champion Shropshire Registerd Female (4-H or FFA) - Blair Watkins
Champion Sheep Breed Exhibitor, 4-H or FFA - Tristyn Traglia
Reserve Champion Sheep Breed Exhibitor (4-H or FFA) - Ruby Pegg
Grand Champion Ewe - Tristyn Traglia
Reserve Grand Champion Sheep Ewe 4-H - Tristyn Traglia
Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb, 4-H or FFA - Tristyn Traglia
Champion Pen of Two Market Lambs, 4-H or FFA - Tristyn Traglia
Reserve Champion Pen of Two Market Lambs, 4-H or FFA - Ben Rowley
Champion Wool Fleece - James Anderson
Shooting Sports
Overall High Score Air Pistol - Wyatt Tharp
Overall High Score Air Rifle - Bryce Main
Top Scoring Intermediate Air Rifle - Jacob Tharp
Top Scoring Junior Air Rifle - Eleanor Burns
Top Scoring Senior Air Rifle - Bryce Main
High Combined in Shooting Sports: First - Bryce Main
High Combined in Shooting Sports: Second - Nicole McKinney
High Combined in Shooting Sports: Third - Wyatt Tharp
Pistol/Rifle Sportsmanship Award - Bryce Main
STEM
Outstanding Electronics Exhibit - Jack Sparks
Outstanding Computer Exhibit - Jack Sparks
Outstanding S.E.T. Exhibit - Blake McAllister
Swine
Reserve Grand Champion Swine Showman - Holden Setniker
Grand Champion Swine Female (4-H or FFA) - Kylie Tish
Reserve Grand Champion Market Swine, 4-H or FFA - Chase Donaldson
Reserve Grand Champion Market Swine, 4-H or FFA - Brayden McAllister
Best of Show Bred & Owned Market Swine, 4-H or FFA - Chase Donaldson
Grand Champion Swine Showman - Justin Hofenbredl
Champion Senior Swine Showman - Brayden McAllister
Reserve Champion Senior Swine Showman - Blake McAllister
Grand Champion Market Swine, 4-H or FFA - Kenady Morrison
Champion Swine Breed Exhibitor, 4-H or FFA - Chase Donaldson
Reserve Champion Swine Breed Exhibitor, 4-H or FFA - Kylie Tish
Champion Intermediate Swine Showman - Justin Hofenbredl
Champion Junior Swine Showman - Ruby Pegg
Reserve Champion Intermediate Swine Showman - Holden Setniker
Reserve Champion Junior Swine Showman - Eli Eichler
Themes
Top Fish Themed Exhibit - Dashiell McNett-Barth
Fair Theme Award - Natasha Sims
Fair Theme Award - Naomi Calef
Turkeys
Champion Junior Turkey Showman - Forest Shockey
Champion Senior Turkey Showman - Jackson Kent
Champion Intermediate Turkey Showman - Colleen Anderson
Reserve Grand Champion Turkey Showman - Hannah Russell
Reserve Grand Champion Market Turkey, 4-H or FFA - Hannah Russell
Grand Champion Market Turkey, 4-H or FFA - Kalina Brotherton
Best of Show Bred & Owned Market Turkey, 4-H or FFA - Abigale Cape
Reserve Champion Intermediate Turkey Showman - Hannah Russell
Reserve Champion Junior Turkey Showman - Kallen Collman
Reserve Champion Senior Turkey Showman - Cameyna Gilson
Grand Champion Turkey Showman - Colleen Anderson
Woodworking
Top Woodworking Exhibit - Kalina Brotherton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.