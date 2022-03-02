Itemizer-Observer
The Luckiamute Watershed Council (LWC) is partnering with the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) and Bonneville Environmental Foundation (BEF) on a new phase of restoration at Luckiamute State Natural Area (LSNA). Historically forested, a 60-acre field encircled by the North Unit trail was most recently leased as farmland but is now being returned to floodplain forest habitat.
Since 2011, LWC and OPRD have partnered in a multi-phase project that aims to restore large sections of floodplain forest within this state park property. Phase 5 of the LSNA Restoration Project is focused on the reforestation of the 60-acres. An aging bridge on the main North Unit access road has rendered this site inaccessible to farm equipment, and OPRD decided to return this piece of land to its historically forested condition.
Thanks to funding from Meyer Memorial Trust (MMT), Bonneville Power Administration (BPA), PGE Habitat Fund and OPRD, these 60 acres – or the equivalent of about 45 football fields - are about to be re-incorporated into the surrounding gallery forest that grows between the north edge of the loop trail and the Luckiamute River and Willamette River. Crew members from D. Franco Contracting, Inc. recently planted close to 160,000 native trees and shrubs and will continue caring for this area with invasive weed treatments and inter-planting as needed. Over time, these planted areas will significantly enlarge the footprint of the largest remnant of floodplain forest left in the Willamette Valley and improve habitat conditions for birds and wildlife as well as steelhead trout, Chinook salmon and other aquatic life.
LWC Executive Director Kristen Larson emphasizes the many cascading benefits of reforesting this 60-acre parcel within LSNA.
“Expanding the floodplain forest at LSNA is going to provide immediate benefits to native species, including salmon and steelhead listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act, by providing high-quality winter rearing habitat,” Larson said.
In addition, it will provide nutrients and refuge during winter high flows, floodplain forests also store floodwaters, recharge groundwater and improve water quality.
Historically, much of the landscape within LSNA was floodplain forest – also called riparian bottomland forest. Floodplain forest is a forest that grows in the low elevation areas that surround a waterway, and which is regularly inundated by floodwaters. Mature floodplain forest is characterized by a towering canopy of cottonwoods and bigleaf maple, and a diverse understory of smaller trees and shrubs – including Oregon ash, red osier dogwood, spirea and thimbleberry.
Traditional knowledge and architectural surveys reveal that this area provided a rich source of fish, shellfish, wild game, camas root and other resources for local Kalapuya residents. Since 1850, the Willamette Valley has lost 79% of its floodplain forest, mostly due to draining wetlands, timber harvest, conversion to agricultural and urban uses, and stream alterations. This increasingly rare habitat is critical to the survival of a wide variety of waterfowl, shorebirds, amphibians, and turtles, as well as many kinds of neo-tropical migratory birds.
Because birds can be an used an indicator of floodplain forest health, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) Avian Monitoring Program has been tracking changes in bird health, activity, population size and diversity at LSNA.
In conjunction with the planting work at LSNA, OPRD has rerouted about 500 feet of the North Tract Trail Loop to higher ground and will continue to improve this trail section in the coming months. From the vantage point of the trail, visitors to LSNA will have the unique opportunity to watch the landscape transform as the newly planted trees and shrubs grow into mature plants, filling in the gap and creating a continuous swath of floodplain forest habitat.
In order to prevent damage to the young plants and limit the spread of noxious weeds, visitors are urged to stay on the trail and not walk in the restoration area.
Headquartered in downtown Independence, the LWC is a nonprofit organization that relies on grants, donors, and volunteers to support its efforts to improve water quality and habitat in the Luckiamute River and Ash Creek watersheds. Among its partners are local and regional businesses; local, state and federal agencies; and hundreds of landowners, volunteers and community members.
For information about the Luckiamute Watershed Council’s work and the Luckiamute State Natural Area Enhancement Project, visit the website at www.LuckiamuteLWC.org and sign up for emails to track project progress and learn about upcoming volunteer events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.