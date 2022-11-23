The 69th annual SnoBall is being held in Salem at the Oregon State Fairgrounds Pavilion on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 8 p.m. to midnight. Tickets are on sale online through the afternoon of Dec. 3 and will also be on sale on-site at the dance.
The SnoBall started as a Sadie Hawkins dance and now is for all high school students throughout Willamette Valley with students now attending as singles, couples and groups. All high school-aged students are welcome and SnoBall is the only dance where all six Salem-Keizer high school students socialize together along with Valley High School and home-schooled students.
“I attended SnoBall last year as a freshman with a group of my friends,” said Henry Baker, a sophomore at West Salem High School. “This is my second year volunteering on the planning committee and I think this year’s theme, DISCO, is going to be a lot of fun!”
SnoBall planning starts in early September each year and important decisions, promotions and decorating for the dance are all done by a student-led committee. This year’s committee is made up of students from Dallas High School and all six Salem-Keizer high schools. The committee has been meeting regularly and chose DISCO as this year’s dance theme. Oregon-owned Dutch Bros has been the SnoBall Presenting Sponsor for five years and students will have the chance to win Dutch Bros gift cards the night of the event in addition to gift cards from other local businesses.
Students will be able to purchase SnoBall tickets at seven area high schools the week of Nov. 28 during the lunch period. Tickets will be available at Dallas High School Nov. 29 and West Salem High School Nov. 30. Ticket prices are $30 in advance (online and in-person at the high schools) and $35 if bought at the door the night of the dance. SnoBall details can be found at snoballsalem.com, Facebook and Instagram. You can also email events@classact.net or call the Class Act Events office at
